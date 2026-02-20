Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP government in Assam, questioning its record on unemployment and crimes against women. She alleged the party uses cash handouts for elections while failing to ensure long-term security and development for youth.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions BJP's Record on Women's Safety, Jobs

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, questioning its record on unemployment and crimes against women in states governed by the party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati on Thursday, the Congress MP said the BJP distributes money to women ahead of elections but fails to ensure their safety or provide them with sustainable livelihoods. She asked whether women were given security over the last five years, and claimed that crimes against women continue to rise. Gandhi also questioned how many women were provided jobs or supported to become financially independent during that period.

"Are young people getting jobs here?... Wherever there's a BJP government, they send money to women before elections. But were those women given security in those five years? Crime is on the rise here. How many women were given jobs in those five years? How many women were helped to stand on their own feet?" said Priyanka Gandhi.

Allegations of Cronyism and Distraction

Raising concerns over youth employment, she said that such announcements were meant to distract people from real issues. She alleged that the wealth of the state was being transferred from the hands of the public to a single ruling family, accusing the BJP of using welfare schemes only as an election strategy rather than ensuring long-term development and security for women and youth.

"The truth is that all these things are being said to divert their attention, and all the wealth of this state is going from the hands of the people to the hands of one family, which is ruling this state," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress Releases 20-Point 'Chargesheet' Against BJP Govt

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi released a 20-point "chargesheet" against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

As per the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, the chargesheet, prepared by a committee headed by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, contains 20 major allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The chargesheet was released at a programme held in the afternoon at the Manvendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi said that Priyanka Gandhi had come to understand the sentiments of the people of Assam and had taken on the special responsibility of leading the Screening Committee. Gogoi remarked that this demonstrates the seriousness with which the Congress party is approaching the forthcoming Assembly elections and asserted that the party is ready for a decisive political battle. (ANI)