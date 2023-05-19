Supreme Court gets two new judges; CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office

The warrant of appointments of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan as apex court judges was issued from the office of President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Their appointments were announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday (May 19) administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan as judges of the Supreme Court. The CJI administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony at the apex court's auditorium.

With the swearing-in of Justice Mishra and Justice Viswanathan, the number of judges in the Supreme Court reached its sanctioned strength of 34.

However, the top court will be at full strength only for a brief period as Friday is also the last working day of three judges who are set to retire in June.

It can be seen that Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and V Ramasubramanian are set to demit office next month during the summer vacation, which will run from May 22 to July 2. Justice Viswanathan will become the Chief Justice of India upon the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030, and remain in the post till May 25, 2031.

On May 16, the collegium headed by the CJI had recommended to the Centre the names of Justice Mishra and senior advocate Viswanathan as judges of the apex court.



Besides the CJI, the collegium also comprises justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna. The clearance of these two names from the Centre came within two working days.

