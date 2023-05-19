'Power will be shared with all communities': Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Karnataka government formation: On Thursday, Congress officially announced the name of the chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial face, thus ending days of suspense. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were chosen to be chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

Congress MLA MB Patil on Friday (May 19) exuded confidence in the grand old party and said that it would give all communities their due share. This comment comes ahead of veteran leader Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony in Karnataka.

The Congress MLA also said that all the communities will be given due respect and power will be shared with all the communities.

On being asked about the Dalit community's demand for a Deputy CM post for G Parameshwara, Patil said, "Whoever voted - the Lingayats, the Dalits, the Vokkaligas, the STs, Muslims - all these people have to be given their due share. I am confident our party will do the same. They will give due respect to all these communities and the power will be shared with all communities."

Amid the rapid political developments, reports emerged that MB Patil, a Lingayat leader, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, were upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts. On being asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Patil said that he is confident that Congress will give due share to the community.

"Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it," MB Patil said.

"Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," said Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in elections.