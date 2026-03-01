Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes, warning of a 'befitting reply'. He announced protests in Lucknow and a 3-day mourning period for the community.

Indian Shia Cleric Condemns Killing, Announces Protest

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas, on Sunday, condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes, terming the act as "very unfortunate" for the global community. Shia cleric while speaking to ANI, said, "It is very unfortunate. The world thinks that by killing Khamenei, Iran will be finished... America and Israel will get a befitting reply from Iran. Today, large-scale protests and demonstrations will be carried out at Lucknow's Imambara at 8.30 PM... All India Shia Personal Law Board have announced a mourning period of 3 days when we all will wear black clothes and put up black flags at our houses."

Iran Observes Mourning Period

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning Iranian state media was cited by Reuters. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The Iranian Supreme Leader's death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Details of the Attack

According to Tasnim News, Khamenei was killed in the early hours of Sunday while in office. It said on X, "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at their workplace in the Leader's Residence. They were engaged in performing their assigned duties and present at their workplace (their office) at the moment of martyrdom, and this cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning."

Conflicting Reports Emerge

The Times of Israel cited Iran's state media reporting that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in Israeli-US strikes. The Israeli newspaper said that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself.

The front page of the Jerusalem Post also carried the news of the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Meanwhile, various reports emanating from Iran suggest that crowds have come out on the streets to celebrate. (ANI)