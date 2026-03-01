Shia leader Maulana Saif Abbas condemned the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei by the US and Israel as a 'terrorist act.' He claimed the attack has plunged the Gulf into war. Iran is now observing a 40-day mourning period for its leader.

Shia Leader's Reaction

Shia religious leader Maulana Saif Abbas on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming the attack by Israel and the United States a "terrorist act". He claimed that it has pushed the Gulf region into war.

Speaking to ANI, Abbas said, "The attack carried out by Israel and America yesterday is called a terrorist attack. Today, it has plunged the entire Gulf into war, and you are all seeing the situation throughout the Gulf. The world should understand how America and Israel are spreading bloodshed, hatred, and terror throughout the world."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He further stated that Khamenei was not just the leader of one nation but a figure for the wider Muslim community and oppressed people globally. "Khamenei was not the leader of any one country, but the leader of every oppressed person, every Muslim, and every human being...No one knows where this ongoing conflict will lead. But I am confident that Iran will win," he said.

Iran Enters 40-Day Mourning Period

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. By announcing exactly 40 days of mourning, the government is leaning into a powerful cultural script, providing the clerical establishment time to manage the transition behind closed doors.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Succession and Security Concerns

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)