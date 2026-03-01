Dr Bindu Bajaj of Safdarjung Hospital welcomed the HPV vaccine's introduction to fight cervical cancer in India. Delhi launched a local campaign for girls 14-15, while PM Modi kicked off the nationwide drive, calling it a step for women's empowerment.

Dr Bindu Bajaj, Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Safdarjung Hospital welcomed the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the country, calling it a significant move in the fight against cervical cancer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on the importance of the vaccine, Dr Bajaj said, "It was very important to bring this vaccine to our country. This cancer is very common. This vaccine is being given at the age of 14, so its results have been seen to be good. We are very happy. "It was very important to bring this vaccine to our country...This cancer is very common...This vaccine is being given at the age of 14, so its results have been seen to be good...We are very happy", she said.

HPV vaccine aims to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer, a major health concern in India. The vaccination drive is targeted at pre-teens; the vaccine is expected to have a significant impact on public health.

She highlighted that cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women and emphasised that early vaccination will play a crucial role in reducing the disease burden in the coming years.

Delhi Launches HPV Vaccination Campaign

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the launch program of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign against cervical cancer at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

While addressing the event, the Delhi Chief Minister highlighted that at least 80,000 women develop cervical cancer every year."Approximately 80,000 women develop cervical cancer each year, which can be prevented by getting the HPV vaccination at an early age. In such a situation, it is a matter of good fortune that the Prime Minister has made this vaccine available free of cost to all women... When I was looking at its efficiency rate, then almost 93 per cent protection is possible with this vaccine, due to which our women will be saved from this disease..." she stated.

Furthermore, Gupta said that the state government will run the HPV vaccination drive for three months to vaccinate young girls aged 14-15."In Delhi, 1.6 lakh girls are 14-15 years old, in the next 3 months we will run HPV vaccination drive in which our health department, education department, Asha workers, everyone will join in it, will spread its information to every household and will ensure that every daughter takes this vaccine so that no daughter of Delhi gets cervical cancer..." she added.

Nationwide Campaign Launched by PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign and development projects worth Rs 16,680 crore in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Addressing a large public rally after the event, PM Modi said the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two years, and the state is now advancing on a new path of development.

The Prime Minister called the HPV vaccination campaign an important step towards empowering the women of the country. "Today, from this land of brave women, I have got the opportunity to launch an important campaign for the daughters of the entire country. The HPV vaccination campaign has been launched in Ajmer. This campaign is an important step towards empowering the women of the country," PM Modi said.

"The promises of development with which the BJP government came to serve you are being fulfilled with great speed. And today is the day to accelerate this very campaign of development," he said. (ANI)