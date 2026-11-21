Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, emphasizing that shared heritage and cultural collaboration act as essential bridges for fostering unity and understanding among member states.

Shekhawat Stresses Shared Cultural Heritage as Bridge for SCO Nations

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday emphasised that shared cultural heritage serves as a strong bridge connecting Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations, stating that historical connections have played a significant role in bringing countries closer and fostering mutual understanding, trust and friendship.

According to an official release, chairing the first and second joint sessions on the theme 'Civilizational and Cultural Expressions' on the second day of the First SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Shekhawat highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation and shared civilizational knowledge in strengthening ties among member states. Referring to the Vedic prayer cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the forum on November 20, Shekhawat said the deliberations were rooted in the spirit of "Om Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam Sam Vo Manamsi Janatam", which means, "Let us move together, deliberate together, and let our minds be in harmony with one another."

He observed that civilisations were not merely legacies of the past but living traditions whose knowledge continued to illuminate the present and inspire future generations. Shekhawat emphasised that shared civilizational knowledge and heritage should be harnessed through dialogue, institutional partnerships, cultural exchanges and meaningful cooperation. He expressed confidence that the forum would emerge as a lasting platform for strengthening cultural ties and deepening connections among SCO member states.

The second day of the three-day forum, being held from November 20 to 22, featured discussions on cultural expressions of civilisations, shared heritage in art and architecture, and historical trade relations. The event brought together ministers, senior representatives, academicians, historians and experts in art and culture from SCO member states and dialogue partner countries.

As per the official release, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musaddiq Masood Malik, highlighted the shared historical and cultural influences reflected in the architecture of Purana Qila, where the delegates were attending the forum. Describing the monument as a living story of shared cultural heritage and diversity, Malik pointed out that its foundation was laid by Mughal emperor Humayun, who belonged to the Timurid dynasty and had arrived from Central Asia, while its construction was further carried forward by Sher Shah Suri, who came from Afghanistan.

He said the monument reflected the artistic traditions of two different rulers and represented multiple cultural layers and historical influences within a single structure. Appreciating the description of the event as 'Tehzeeb Ki Guftagu' or 'Dialogue of Civilisations', Malik said dialogue took place amid diversity and stressed the importance of recognising and respecting distinct identities.

Referring to his conversation with Shekhawat on the previous day, he said layers of history and culture had remained an integral part of the region's way of life for thousands of years. He emphasised that wisdom and courage lay in acknowledging, respecting and embracing diverse identities while moving forward together.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and SCO National Coordinator Alok Dimri presented a summary of the discussions during the first session. From the SCO's perspective, Dimri said the organisation needed to move beyond its security-centric approach, adding that common themes emerging from the discussions included cultural networks, climate, youth, digitalisation and joint projects. He also highlighted the need to take culture beyond state and government institutions and bring it closer to people, describing the forum as a powerful medium for connecting hearts and minds.

The joint session also featured perspectives from Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadga Raj Poudel (Ganesh), Pakistan's Federal Minister Musaddiq Masood Malik and Tajikistan's Minister of Culture Matlubakhon Amonzoda Sattoriyon. Representatives from Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan also participated.

The subsequent session brought together scholars and experts from India and other countries to discuss historical and cultural connections among civilisations. The speakers included Professor Chandrashekhar of the University of Delhi, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indologist Megh Kalyanasundaram, Dr Sanjeev Kumar of the Indian Council of World Affairs and Professor Puneet Gaur of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The third session focused on 'Art and Architecture Across Civilisations: Shared Aesthetics', exploring artistic traditions, architectural styles and cultural influences among SCO nations. Titled 'A Shared Cultural Canvas: Artistic and Architectural Exchanges Among SCO Nations', it was chaired by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat and moderated by ASI Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar Manjul. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Sadat Yusifova attended as the special speaker.

The fourth session deliberated on historical trade connections under the sub-theme 'Trade: Merchants, Monks and Monarchs – Diverging Networks to Converging Cultures'. It explored the cultural impact of trade routes, travellers, Buddhist monks and rulers in connecting different regions. Participants also visited the exhibition 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One' at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi. The day's programme concluded with a cultural performance, followed by an official dinner hosted by the Secretary, Ministry of Culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the First SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum on November 20. The forum aims to strengthen cultural ties among SCO member states, promote mutual understanding and cooperation through shared civilizational heritage, and create new opportunities for cultural dialogue. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is the knowledge partner for the event. (ANI)