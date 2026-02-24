Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the US-India trade deal, calling them unforgivable and questioning his mental health. Gandhi retaliated by accusing PM Modi of 'selling out the country' and 'wiping out farmers'.

Shekhawat Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Unforgivable' Remarks

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying his statements accusing the government of "selling out the country" and "wiping out farmers" were unbecoming and tarnished India's reputation.

Shekhawat questioned whether Gandhi's repeated remarks, despite reality checks, could be excused, highlighting concerns about the opposition leader's approach to political discourse. In his X post, quoting the Rahul Gandhi post on US-India trade deal, Shekhawat said, "Sold the country off," "Wiped out the farmers," "Ruined the textile industry"--this is Rahul Gandhi's language. The entire country knows that his mental capacity is not suited for positive politics. Despite this, is it forgivable for him to say anything, and to say it in a way that tarnishes the country's reputation?" He further said, "Should we forgive him, assuming he's immature, lives in delusion because he's failed the reality check multiple times? There's a limit to forgiveness too. No one takes Congress's prince seriously, not even Congress members themselves, but there is a definite need to consider his mental health. Speaking whatever comes to mind like this won't ruin the country, but it will certainly lead to ridicule that India's opposition leader is 'disturbed'."

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at PM Modi

The remarks came after Gandhi posted a video on the social media platform X, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the framework of the India-US trade deal. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre has "sold out the country." In a video message on Monday, in response to the BJP calling the Indian Youth Congress' protest at the Al Impact Summit "shameful," Rahul Gandhi termed the framework of the trade deal "shameful." He said, "Modi ji, do you talk about shame? Let me tell you what shame is. Your name, your minister's, and your friend's name appearing together in the Epstein files, being linked to such a vile criminal--this is shameful. The trade deal you've made with America, in which you've sold out the country--this is shameful. You've handed over our country's data. You've wiped out the farmers. You've ruined the textile industry--this is shameful."

'Congress Won't Retreat an Inch'

Backing the party leaders for protesting against the Centre, he said that the party will not "retreat even an inch." "The entire country knows that the ongoing case against Adani in America has kept you up at night--because it's a case against the BJP and your financial architecture. For 14 months, no action has been taken on it--this is shameful. Modi ji, you do whatever you deem appropriate for your friends Anil Ambani, Adani, and yourself. The lion-hearted warriors of the Congress Party and I will continue to defend the country--we won't retreat even an inch," the Congress MP added. (ANI)