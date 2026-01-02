Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a scathing attack on Congress over Nana Patole's remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, recalling the party's affidavit claiming 'Lord Ram was an imaginary personality'.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched a scathing attack on Congress over its leader Nana Patole's remarks allegedly comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, saying that these are the people who filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming that "Lord Ram was an imaginary personality". Speaking to reporters here, he took a dig at the opposition party, saying that it "almost has no identity now".

"Anyone is free to compare anyone with anyone in this democratic India. The country's people see and understand these issues. The Congress party almost has no identity now. These are the people who filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court that Lord Ram was an imaginary personality," Shekhawat said.

'Focused on governance': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday also disregarded Patole's remarks, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have time to respond to such statements and remains focused on governance and public service. "We don't have time to think about such statements or comment on them. We are engaged in serving all people and working for them. We are engaged in establishing Ram Rajya under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the country and under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra," Goyal said.

He further said the opposition was in political decline and accused it of being disconnected from the public mandate. "The opposition leaders are in a very unfortunate situation. Look at the condition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP-SCP in the assembly and municipal corporation elections. Our job is to form a triple-engine government and work for the people," he added.

The Union Minister said, "We don't get involved in these controversies. The Prime Minister has encouraged us to serve the people, and we work by putting the country first, the party second, and ourselves last."

Patole defends 'Ram' comparison

Earlier, Congress leader Nana Patole responded to criticism of his remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, saying those reacting without understanding his statement had "lost their mental balance". "What I said in my statement needs to be understood first. Those who respond without understanding my statement have lost their mental balance. I do not wish to talk about such people," Patole told ANI.

A political row erupted after Patole compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies. On Wednesday, while responding to questions over Rahul Gandhi not visiting the Ram Temple, Patole said that the Congress was carrying forward the work of Lord Ram. "Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is doing the work of Lord Shri Ram. You know that Lord Shri Ram worked for the oppressed, the suffering, the deprived. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is doing the same work throughout the country; his fight to give justice to the people of the country has begun," he said.

Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Patole added, "When Ram Lalla was locked, our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had ordered the gates to be opened. When Rahul Gandhi visits Ayodhya, he will offer prayers."

Previous controversy over similar remarks

Patole has earlier also drawn criticism for similar remarks. During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in October 2022, he had said that it was a "coincidence" that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi's names begin with the letter 'R'.

"Even Lord Sri Ram also walked (PadaYatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and even Shankaracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi doing in the form of a padayatra. People are joining him, so it's not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi's names begin with 'R'. But we don't compare Rahul with Lord Ram, while BJP leaders compare their leaders with God. God is God, and Rahul Gandhi is a human being, and he is working for humanity, and everyone can see it," Patole had said. His remarks had then drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, including CR Kesavan, who termed the statement a "grievous insult" to Hindu sentiments. (ANI)