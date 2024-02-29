Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive tour across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar will further the government's commitment to infrastructure development, economic growth, and welfare initiatives across diverse sectors

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1st and 2nd, 2024. The two-day itinerary includes multiple public programs where the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of various development projects across the states.

    Day 1: March 1st, 2024

    Sindri, Jharkhand: At approximately 11 AM, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to participate in a public program. Here, he will unveil a series of development projects amounting to Rs 35,700 crore, covering sectors like fertilizers, rail, power, and coal.

    Arambagh, West Bengal: Around 3 PM, the Prime Minister will proceed to Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal, for another public event. Here, projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore will be inaugurated and initiated, spanning areas such as rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment.

    Day 2: March 2nd, 2024

    Krishnanagar, West Bengal: Starting the day in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, focusing on sectors like power, rail, and road infrastructure.

    Aurangabad, Bihar: Next, at 2:30 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Aurangabad, Bihar, to launch multiple projects amounting to over Rs 21,400 crore. These projects encompass various sectors aimed at bolstering the region's infrastructure and economic growth.

    Begusarai, Bihar: Wrapping up the tour, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Begusarai, Bihar, where he will preside over a public function. The highlight of this event will be the inauguration, dedication, and foundation stone laying of oil and gas projects valued at approximately Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

    Highlights of Prime Minister's Engagements

    In Sindri, Jharkhand

    • Inauguration of the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant, enhancing urea production and benefiting farmers.

    • Launch of multiple rail projects aimed at expanding services and fostering socio-economic development.

    • Dedication of significant power projects and initiatives in the coal sector.

    In Arambagh, West Bengal

    • Inauguration of the Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline and other vital infrastructure projects at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

    • Dedication of rail projects and an LPG bottling plant aimed at enhancing connectivity and services in the region.

    • Inauguration of wastewater treatment and sewerage projects to promote cleanliness and sanitation.

    In Krishnanagar, West Bengal

    • Launch of power projects and road infrastructure initiatives to strengthen connectivity and mobility.

    • Inauguration of rail projects to improve connectivity and facilitate economic growth.

    In Aurangabad, Bihar

    • Foundation stone laying for key national highway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time.

    • Inauguration of projects related to power, rail, and road infrastructure to boost development in the region.

    • Launch of wastewater treatment projects under the Namami Gange initiative to promote river cleanliness.

    In Begusarai, Bihar

    • Inauguration of oil and gas projects aimed at boosting energy security and reducing dependency on imports.

    • Dedication of the first oil extraction from the KG Basin and commencement of various oil and gas initiatives across the country.

    • Launch of rail projects and the Bharat Pashudhan digital database to empower farmers and enhance livestock management.

