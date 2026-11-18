Nandkishore Singh Gautam was riding in a tempo to Gwalior railway station when his shawl snagged in the motor beneath the seat and pulled him onto the road.

A shawl that a 77-year-old man had wrapped around himself to keep out the cold ended up causing his death. Nandkishore Singh Gautam was travelling in a tempo towards the railway station in Gwalior when the garment became caught in the motor fitted beneath the seat.

The shawl pulled tight around his neck, and the jerk threw him off the vehicle and onto the road. He died of serious injuries to his head and body. The accident took place around 7 pm on Monday near the Manshapurna Hanuman temple, about 100 metres short of the station.

Passengers in the tempo and people passing by helped get him to the trauma centre at Jaya Arogya Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. The Padav police have registered a case of unnatural death and kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The tempo has been seized and the driver is being investigated.

Nandkishore Singh Gautam lived in Sankat Mochan Nagar in Parsadipura, in the city's Murar suburb, and ran a shop close to his home. A house was under construction in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and he had left home to travel there in connection with a land case tied to the construction.

He was seated in the front beside the driver in tempo number MP07 RA-5809, which had set out from Murar. As the vehicle reached the Manshapurna Hanuman temple, the shawl around his neck slipped down and got caught in the motor under the seat.

It tightened as it was pulled, and before the driver could bring the tempo to a stop, he was jerked out and fell onto the road.

His 18-year-old grandson, Pradeep Singh, told police that around 6 pm a passer-by had called from his grandfather's mobile phone to inform the family. When Pradeep reached the spot, he learned that police had already taken his grandfather to the trauma centre at Jaya Arogya Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On the basis of a report filed by Pradeep and granddaughter Chetna Singh, police registered a case of unnatural death. The tempo driver is being questioned and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said the elderly man died in the accident, the tempo has been seized and a detailed investigation is under way.