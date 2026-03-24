The Indian Army is creating "Shaurya Squadrons," dedicated drone units for its armoured regiments, following similar initiatives in the infantry, artillery. Inspired by lessons from recent global conflicts, these company-level units will be embedded with tank formations. Each squadron will operate surveillance, attack drones, loitering munitions.

After the infantry and artillery wings, the armoured regiments of the Indian Army are now moving to establish dedicated drone units, named “Shaurya Squadron,” aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of tanks on the battlefield.

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This comes following similar moves by the infantry (Ashni Platoon) and artillery (Shaktibaan Regiment).

What Is the Shaurya Squadron?

The Shaurya Squadron is a company-level drone unit embedded within armoured regiments—meaning it operates alongside the tanks on the front line rather than from a higher command level.

A standard armoured company fields roughly a dozen tanks and over a hundred soldiers. Placing drone units at this level gives tank commanders faster access to surveillance, targeting, and strike capabilities.

Each squadron will field three types of aerial systems: surveillance drones, attack drones, and loitering munitions (kamikaze drones). The unit's stated mission is to see farther, strike deeper, and maintain a continuous battlefield presence.

Each Shaurya Squadron will have around 20–25 specially trained personnel.

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Why Now?

The move reflects lessons drawn from recent conflicts—the Russia-Ukraine war, Operation Sindoor, and the Gaza conflict—all of which have demonstrated that tanks, artillery, and infantry alone cannot decide modern battles.

Drones have become central to reconnaissance, targeting, and precision strikes.

Tank-Drone Integration

Once drones are paired with tank formations, ground commanders will receive real-time intelligence on enemy positions, movement, and weapons systems, making armoured operations both safer and more effective.

Drones will also scout ahead of tank columns, reducing exposure to ambushes and anti-tank threats.

Sources in the Indian Army said the squadrons will handle both surveillance and offensive roles.

“First-Person View (FPV) drones capable of striking enemy tanks and logistics infrastructure are among the planned assets. Officials note, however, that the concept is still in its early stages and will be scaled gradually.”

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First Field Trial

The White Tiger Division (under Southern Command), or the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, has already raised a Shaurya Squadron and put it through realistic combat conditions during Exercise Amogh Jwala at the Babina firing range last week.

"The Shaurya Squadron demonstrated its ability to deliver real-time reconnaissance combined with swift and precise strike responses," an Army official said.

Scale of the Armoured Fleet

The Indian Army currently operates 67 armoured units, including the President's Body Guard, with a fleet of approximately 5,000 tanks, comprising the T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya, and Arjun Mk1A.