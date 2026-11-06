Congress MP Shashi Tharoor believes US midterm election results will not influence President Trump's Iran strategy, noting that the administration retains the authority to pursue military action regardless of congressional opposition.

US Elections and Iran Policy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that the Democrats sweeping the midterm elections would have no bearing on Washington's position on its war with Iran. He said that the US Congress or anybody else can't stop the Donald Trump administration from striking Iran again. "He has the right to do that. We must always understand that the election results will have no effect on this kind of decision. We must be prepared to understand that if Mr Trump wants to do that, however ill-advised it may be, whatever the consequences may be for the rest of us, for all the other countries in the region, oil supplies, inflation, everything else, he cannot be prevented by the US Congress or by anybody else," Tharoor told ANI.

Tharoor on Potential Peace Tactics

The Congress leader said that Trump's warning against Iran must be another tactic to "strengthen his bargaining position for peace". "On the other hand, we must not always take everything literally. It could merely be a way of strengthening his bargaining position for peace. That is, I am prepared to hit, but if you want peace, come and talk. That could be the implicit message," Tharoor said. "I'm not saying he said that, but by showing that he is prepared to hit, he might focus minds on both sides on serious peace accommodations. We can only hope that," he added.

White House Deliberations on Iran

Earlier, Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, with senior officials confirming the developments to Fox News. According to the officials cited by Fox News, crucial meetings at the White House took place on Wednesday and Thursday. Furthermore, Fox News reported that November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in minimal or no moonlight, an environmental condition considered highly advantageous for military operations. Trump had informed journalists in the Oval Office earlier that Washington would soon “make a decision” regarding the resumption of the war. (ANI)