Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav performed Dhanteras puja in Bhopal, emphasizing the importance of good health. He also celebrated the inauguration of the newly constructed Bharatiya Janata Party office in the Morena district.

CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Dhanteras

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday performed Dhanteras puja rituals at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Bhopal in the presence of party leaders and workers, and extended festive greetings to the people of the state. Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav highlighted the significance of good health, saying that staying healthy is the greatest wealth in life.

“Today, Dhanteras begins with the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari. Among the ten forms of happiness, the first is a healthy body. The greatest wealth for all of us is to remain healthy. On this occasion, I extend my wishes to our Prime Minister for his efforts to give recognition to our traditional systems of medicine by integrating Ayurveda with allopathy,” the Chief Minister said. He added, “On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti, I extend my greetings to everyone. In our tradition, wealth is also about connecting with nature and the way we live. I wish that everyone leads a happy and prosperous life with all available resources.”

Morena BJP Office Inauguration

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also extended greetings to BJP workers in Morena ahead of the inauguration of the party’s newly constructed office there. “Today is also a special occasion as the newly constructed Bharatiya Janata Party office in Morena is set to be inaugurated. This is a significant gift for the party workers in Morena, which falls in the constituency of our MLA and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and the area represented by our Minister Aidal Singh Kansana. I would like to congratulate all the BJP workers in Morena on this occasion,” the CM said.

Talking about the new office, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that the facility would serve as a centre for party workers and help address public grievances. He also welcomed CM Yadav, state BJP chief Khandelwal and Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar, who were scheduled to attend the inauguration programme.

“The inauguration of the newly constructed BJP office in Morena is taking place. This office will serve as a facility centre for all party workers and will also be used as a centre for resolving public grievances. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all BJP workers on this occasion. I also warmly welcome Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state President Hemant Khandelwal and our Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar, who will be attending the programme today,” Tomar said.

Leaders Extend Festive Greetings

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh BJP President Hemant Khandelwal also extended Dhanteras greetings to the people and party workers, wishing happiness and prosperity for every family. “Today, along with the Chief Minister and our Organisation General Secretary, all our party workers performed Maa Lakshmi's puja at the office. I extend my greetings to everyone on Dhanteras and pray that every individual and family remains happy and prosperous," Khandelwal said.

Dhanteras marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, regarded as the god of Ayurveda and health. On this day, people traditionally purchase gold, silver, utensils and other valuables, believing it brings good fortune and prosperity to their homes.

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