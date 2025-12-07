BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's move to build a Babri Masjid in Beldanga, calling it a pattern of glorifying 'foreign invaders'. Kabir defended his action, citing his constitutional rights.

BJP Slams Mosque Plan as Glorifying 'Foreign Invader'

Reacting to the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid laid by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir in Beldanga, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described it as a pattern of glorifying "foreign invader" like Babar in INDI alliance states.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "This initiation of making a mosque after the name of a foreign invader like Babar is now visible in various INDI alliance states. The next state in this sequence is Telangana, where the CM himself mocks Hindu faith and Gods for vote bank... JL Nehru was also in favour of Babri Masjid and against Ram Mandir... We saw how he was against Somnath Mandir renovation, how Kapil Sibal was sent during Ram Mandir case and Rahul Gandhi called the inauguration of Ram Mandir..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Poonawalla's comments come a day after suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, amid widespread criticism.

'Not Unconstitutional': Suspended TMC MLA Defends Move

Kabir had drawn attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the Murshidabad gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built." (ANI)