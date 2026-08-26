Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attended Onam celebrations organised by the Snehasandram Charitable Trust in Thiruvananthapuram, calling it the 'most meaningful event' of his visit. The trust supports around 200 differently-abled children.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday attended Onam celebrations organised by a charitable trust in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post on X, Tharoor said that inaugurating and addressing the Onam gathering of the Snehasandram Charitable Trust was perhaps the most meaningful event of his Onam visit.

Shashi Tharoor on 'Meaningful' Onam Celebration

Perhaps the most meaningful event of this Onam visit was Inaugurating and addressing the Onam gathering of the Snehasandram Charitable Trust, set up by mothers of differently-abled children and run with the support of the public rather than the government. They cater to some 200… pic.twitter.com/M3oZOBkMTP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 26, 2026

"Perhaps the most meaningful event of this Onam visit was inaugurating and addressing the Onam gathering of the Snehasandram Charitable Trust, set up by mothers of differently-abled children and run with the support of the public rather than the government. They cater to some 200 children in Thiruvananthapuram suffering from various degrees of disability, and encourage them to bring out the best of their talents. One of the challenged children played Mahabali," he wrote on X.

Tharoor also wished people on Thiruvonam, saying, "Wishing you happiness, love, prosperity and peace this Thiruvonam day and throughout the year ahead!"

Political Leaders Extend Onam Greetings

Meanwhile, leaders across the political spectrum extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan calling for transcending caste and religious differences and promoting love, equality and unity.

"Transcending the thoughts of caste and religion, may Onam, the proud national festival of all Malayalees, convey the message of love, equality, and unity. Heartfelt Onam wishes to all Malayalees around the world!" Satheesan said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings and said Onam celebrates Keralam's cultural heritage, prosperity and the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness.

"On the joyous occasion of Onam, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone. Onam celebrates Kerala's rich cultural heritage, prosperity and, above all, the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness that reflects the values of India. May the colours and festivities of Onam bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home. Happy Onam!" Kharge wrote on X.

About Onam Festival

Onam is a ten-day harvest festival celebrated primarily in Keralam and marks the annual homecoming of legendary King Mahabali.

The festival culminates with Thiruvonam, the tenth and most auspicious day, which is being observed on Wednesday. People celebrate Onam by wearing new clothes, creating floral decorations known as Pookkalam and preparing the traditional vegetarian feast, Onasadya, served on a banana leaf.

Thiruvonam is considered the most significant day of the Onam celebrations, with people across Keralam participating in prayers, traditional festivities and family gatherings. The festival is also marked by cultural programmes and celebrations that highlight the state's rich traditions and heritage. (ANI)