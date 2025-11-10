Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has stirred controversy by praising BJP veteran LK Advani on his 98th birthday, calling his role in shaping modern India crucial. The Congress distanced itself, saying Tharoor’s remarks are personal.

New Delhi: Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has found himself at the center of controversy after publicly defending LK Advani, the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician who celebrated his 98th birthday recently. Tharoor had stated Advani's role in shaping modern India was crucial and that evaluating a political figure's entire career based on a single controversial event is fundamentally unjust. In his birthday greeting, Tharoor posted a photograph from his younger days with Advani, characterizing the BJP stalwart as someone whose dedication to serving the nation has been remarkable. He highlighted Advani's humble nature and respectful demeanor, noting his significant influence on India's contemporary political landscape.

Tharoor had earlier faced criticism within his party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. More recently, his article on dynastic politics, in which he cited the Gandhi-Nehru family as an example while omitting any from the BJP, drew appreciation from the BJP but caused unease within Congress circles. These recurring controversies have fueled speculation about tensions between Tharoor and the Congress leadership, although the party has consistently sought to manage the situation and project unity.

Senior legal professional Sanjay Hegde challenged Tharoor's assessment, referencing author Khushwant Singh's criticism of Advani's 1990 Ram Rath Yatra. Khushwant Singh had famously accused the BJP leader of planting "dragon seeds of hatred" in India. Hegde's objection centered on the Rath Yatra's role in the events leading to the 1992 Babri Mosque demolition, suggesting this episode contradicts the notion of exemplary public service. Tharoor defended his position by drawing parallels with other major political figures. He contended that just as Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy shouldn't be solely defined by the 1962 India-China conflict, or Indira Gandhi's tenure reduced to the Emergency period, similar consideration should be extended to Advani. Tharoor maintained that condensing decades of political work into one episode, regardless of its importance, represents an incomplete and biased evaluation.

Congress Party Distances Itself

Pawan Khera, who heads the Congress Media and Publicity department, issued a statement clarifying the party's position. He emphasised that Tharoor's views are personal and do not reflect the official Congress stance, while acknowledging that the party's tolerance of such independent expression demonstrates its democratic values. Khera noted that Tharoor's ability to make such statements despite being both a Congress MP and a working committee member showcases the party's uniquely liberal and democratic character.

Advani, who co-founded the BJP and served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2002 and 2004, played a pivotal role in transforming the party into a major national political force. His 1990 Rath Yatra became a defining moment in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. A Ram Mandir now stands at the site following a Supreme Court decision.