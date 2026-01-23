Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor skipped a key party meeting on Kerala election strategy after reportedly feeling sidelined over protocol at a recent event, with sources saying he felt overlooked by both state and central leadership.

Senior Congress leader and four-time Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has opted to skip a key meeting convened by the party’s high command to discuss preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, sources say, amid growing friction with party leadership.

The meeting, expected to be attended by senior leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, was called to iron out strategy for crucial state polls. However, Tharoor was noticeably absent, with party insiders attributing his decision to dissatisfaction after what he perceived as a snub during a public event in Kochi earlier in January.

According to sources, the root of the dissent lies in protocol and recognition issues at a Mahapanchayat event where Tharoor spoke before Rahul Gandhi. Party cadres told reporters that arrangements and the speaking order deviated from earlier assurances, and Tharoor felt overlooked when several others spoke after him and his name was not mentioned in Gandhi’s address, despite his seniority.

Those close to Tharoor say the experience left him feeling disrespected by both state and central leadership, prompting him to sit out the strategy session called by the high command. His absence comes at a politically sensitive moment as the Congress seeks unity and momentum in the southern state.

The development has triggered discussions within Congress circles about leadership, respect for senior figures, and internal party discipline. Some observers suggest that Tharoor’s decision to attend a literature festival in Kerala instead of the strategy meeting underscores his discomfort with how recent events unfolded, even as he continues to stress his commitment to the party’s broader goals.

While the Congress has not issued an official statement on the matter, Tharoor’s reported displeasure highlights ongoing challenges within the party’s ranks, especially as it prepares for a string of state elections that will test its cohesion and electoral strength.