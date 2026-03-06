A condolence meeting was held at the Iran Embassy in New Delhi for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal attended, mourning the assassination and advocating for dialogue over conflict, warning of a weakening global order.

A condolence meeting was held at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi, the national capital, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in strikes by Israel and the United States earlier this month. The prayer meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who expressed his condolences over the assassination of Khamenei and called for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue. He further said that the rules-based global order has been weakening in recent years, adding that such developments are not good for global peace or for any nation. Apart from Sibal, several other leaders arrived to attend Ayatollah Khamenei's prayer meeting.

"I have come here to pay my heartfelt and deepest condolences over the manner in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. I personally believe that every nation believes that conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and not by the use of weapons of mass destruction. It is necessary to do so to preserve the world order...In the last couple of years, there has been a dismantling of the rules-based global order. It is not good for global peace or any nation," Kapil Sibal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi also lowered its flag to half-mast to condole Khamenei's death. Earlier, A large number of people visited the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and sign a "Condolence Book" to show their support for the people of Iran during this time of mourning. Mohsin Moghaddmi, Vice Consul of Iran, while talking to the media, said on Thursday, "Today we have opened the Condolence Book for Indian nationals who love our great martyr, beloved Khamenei, to come and pay tribute to the Iranian people and Ayatollah Khamenei."

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day. (ANI)