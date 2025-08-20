A controversial bill proposing the removal of ministers jailed for 30 days sparked chaos in Parliament. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor supported the bill's principle but suggested further review.

New Delhi: The Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes today as the government pushed forward with a controversial bill that could see ministers — including the Prime Minister — removed from office if they are jailed for 30 consecutive days.

Amid loud opposition protests, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor differed from Congress' stance, voicing support for the bill. While backing the proposal in principle, he suggested it should be carefully examined in a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) before being finalized.

"If you spend 30 days in jail, can you continue to be a minister? This is a matter of common sense... I don't see anything wrong in this," he said.

The bill, presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has already been cleared by the Union Cabinet and is expected to be referred to the JPC for detailed scrutiny. The provision at its core stipulates that anyone holding high office — the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories — would automatically lose their position if sentenced to imprisonment for at least 30 straight days.

Opposition Alleges Political Motive

However, the Opposition, led by the INDIA bloc, has slammed the move as politically motivated. They claim it is designed to topple opposition-led governments and give the Centre sweeping powers to destabilize state administrations. At a morning strategy meeting, INDIA leaders unanimously resolved to oppose it.

Due to the uproar, the controversial proposal could not be tabled until the afternoon session. The Parliament was repeatedly adjourned, with the day marked by slogans, protests and sharp exchanges over the bill as well as alleged irregularities in the voter list.

Online Gaming Bill Introduced

Even as Parliament remained turbulent, other business proceeded alongside — Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Online Gaming Bill, aimed at regulating betting apps and tightening restrictions on gambling in India.

In defending the new legislation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition members, accusing them of disrupting proceedings instead of debating corruption reform. Government sources insist the bill is part of a broader effort to clean up governance, but critics argue it is a political weapon dressed as reform.