Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and leader Deepa Dasmunsi have demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, citing accountability for alleged mass deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across India.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday backed the party's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying it was his moral responsibility to step down. Responding to the Congress party's demand, Tharoor said someone had to be held accountable for what went wrong. "Yeah, it's a Congress party demand. Somebody has to be accountable for what went wrong, and we definitely believe that it's his moral responsibility to resign," he said.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunsi, also demanded Kumar's resignation, alleging that the SIR exercise had been wrongly implemented across the country. "Throughout India, Congress party members are taking a pledge that we will not allow SIR, which has been wrongly implemented in the country by the BJP government and especially the Election Commission of India," she said. Alleging that 13 crore people had been deleted from electoral rolls, Dasmunsi said restoring their names was the party's responsibility. "13 crore people have been deleted, so it is our responsibility to restore their names... it is the moral responsibility of Gyanesh Kumar also to quit," she added.

On reports of internal friction and public remarks by state Congress leaders, Dasmunsi alleged that a cyberattack was being carried out through fake social media accounts. She said the party would take action if any of its members were directly involved. "There is a cyberattack going on, doing it from fake accounts. If any of our party members are doing it directly, we should take strong action on this," she said. Dasmunsi further said an extended executive meeting would be convened to discuss the issue within the party and resolve it. "Immediately, we will call an extended executive meeting where these things can come up in the party forum, and we will discuss and resolve this issue," she said. (ANI)