Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a two-day BJP meeting in Delhi to strategize for upcoming Assembly elections across five states, focusing on organizational strengthening and launching a welfare-focused public outreach campaign.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend BJP's two-day meeting of national office bearers, which will begin on Friday afternoon at the PUSA campus in New Delhi. The meeting is scheduled for November 27 and 28, and will be attended by all national office bearers and state in charges. According to party sources, the deliberations will focus on future political strategy, organisational strengthening, upcoming Assembly elections and coordination between the Centre, states and the party organisation. The meeting is being considered very important as the BJP leadership will review the current political situation and chalk out the roadmap for the coming months. Senior leaders will also discuss booth-level strengthening and preparations for upcoming state elections. This meeting is very important because assembly elections are upcoming in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The sources further mentioned that an important strategy will be made for these upcoming polls and for further initiatives of the party. The leadership will discuss election strategy, organisational strengthening, booth-level preparations, and coordination between the Centre, states and the organisation. The party will also review the current political situation in these five states and chalk out the roadmap for the coming months, including membership drive and campaign planning. The meeting is important as assembly polls are due in 5 states UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa and a key strategy will be finalised for the upcoming elections and further initiatives, sources said.

The meeting will be the second interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s national office-bearers since the new team took charge. PM Modi met the BJP’s national office-bearers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on August 22, their first meeting since party president Nitin Nabin unveiled his 65-member team on August 17. “Organisational meetings are all about new ideas and perspectives aimed at strengthening the party and deepening its connect with the people. Great interaction with fellow party colleagues and the new organisational team,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP will also launch a nationwide ‘Seva Doot’ campaign from December 1 to December 25 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. As part of the 25-day campaign, senior BJP leaders will undertake extended stays in various Assembly constituencies across the country to assess the ground-level implementation of government welfare schemes and gather direct feedback from the public. The campaign will place special emphasis on states heading for Assembly elections, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among others. Senior party leaders will be assigned programmes in these poll-bound states as part of the outreach initiative. (ANI)