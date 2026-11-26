The Odisha Police has implemented gender-sensitive guidelines providing pregnant and lactating officers with duty exemptions, 12 days of annual menstrual leave, and dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms to foster a supportive work environment.

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Odisha Police on Thursday issued comprehensive gender-sensitive guidelines for the welfare of women personnel, providing for exemption from night and strenuous duties for pregnant and lactating employees, 12 days of additional menstrual leave annually and dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms. The guidelines, issued by the Crime Against Women and Children (CAW & CW) Wing on November 25, have been circulated to all district Superintendents of Police (SPs), DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, and Railway SPs of Cuttack and Rourkela for strict implementation.

Under the guidelines, pregnant women, lactating mothers and women police personnel having children below three years of age shall, as far as practicable, be exempted from night duties, static guard assignments and duties involving prolonged travel or absence from headquarters. The directive also provides relief from strenuous physical activities, prolonged standing and physically demanding law-and-order deployments for pregnant and lactating personnel. Reasonable nursing breaks and flexibility in duty timings will be ensured to facilitate breastfeeding and childcare. District SPs have been asked to sympathetically consider requests for additional maternity-related leave supported by genuine medical grounds and appropriate certificates.

The guidelines also reiterate the provision of 12 days of Additional Casual Leave annually for women government employees, at the rate of one day per month, to address menstrual discomfort. Taking note of instances where women police personnel in certain districts were allegedly denied the benefit, the authorities have been directed to ensure that eligible employees receive the leave upon application. Women personnel experiencing severe menstrual discomfort may also be assigned less strenuous duties, such as Control Room assignments, wherever operationally feasible.

As part of the grievance redressal mechanism, every district will designate a woman officer of the rank of DSP or Additional SP as a 'Well-being Officer' to address concerns raised by women police personnel across ranks. A woman Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector or Havildar will also be attached to the Force Section of Reserve Offices to facilitate appropriate duty deployment and communication of grievances.

The guidelines mandate separate and hygienic toilets, rest rooms and changing facilities for women personnel at police stations, Reserve Offices and other duty locations. Rest rooms originally constructed for women but subsequently diverted for other purposes must be restored. District SPs have also been directed to reserve at least 15 minutes during monthly 'Alochana Sabha' meetings exclusively for interaction with women personnel. At least one woman employee from every police station or outpost will be invited to participate. The directive further emphasises mental health support through professional counsellors and psychologists, gender-sensitisation training for supervisory officers and timely redressal of sexual harassment complaints under the 2013 Act. All district police chiefs have been asked to personally monitor implementation of the measures to ensure a safe, supportive and gender-responsive working environment for women personnel. (ANI)