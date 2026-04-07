Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expresses confidence in the UDF forming the next government in Keralam. Citing strong anti-incumbency felt during his campaign across 59 constituencies, he says the real contest is between UDF and LDF, not BJP.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will form the next government in Keralam, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiment among voters. Speaking about his campaign experiences across the state, Tharoor said, "I participated in campaigns across 59 constituencies in Keralam. The UDF will come to power in Keralam. There is a feeling of anti-incumbency among the people. I could understand this directly through my campaign visits across constituencies."

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'Sentiment against govt, not individuals'

He added that his remarks were not aimed at attacking any individual politician, but rather reflected the public's assessment of the current government's performance. "Personally, I am not someone who plays politics targeting individuals. I am not speaking against individuals, but there is a strong sentiment among the people against the government," he said.

Tharoor also highlighted delays in government projects, pointing to discrepancies between timelines and actual completion. "Have you read the government's progress report? It says that projects meant to be completed in five years were completed in ten years," he said.

Voter enthusiasm and NRI participation

Earlier on Sunday, Tharoor highlighted local voter enthusiasm and challenges faced by non-resident Indians (NRIs) in casting their votes. "Normally, they charter entire planes and come, but in today's climate, that's not possible. Their vote is influential but not decisive. It's the mass of our people staying here who matter," he said, adding, "Ultimately, people want change, and we expect to win."

'Real contest is between LDF and UDF'

Tharoor also dismissed the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the polls. "They are a zero-seat party. The real contest is between LDF and UDF. People should vote for positive change and UDF," he added.

Keralam Assembly Polls 2026

Tharoor's remarks come amid heightened campaigning in Keralam as polling for the 2026 state Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is seeking to unseat the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government in the 140-member Assembly. The LDF has been in power in the state for around a decade. (ANI)