PM Modi accused Mamata Banerjee's TMC government of showing 'gross disrespect' to President Murmu during her Bengal visit. Banerjee refuted the claims, blaming a private organiser, escalating the political feud ahead of assembly elections.

A sharp political confrontation unfolded on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted over alleged protocol lapses during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state on Saturday, turning the issue into a major flashpoint ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi Accuses TMC of 'Gross Disrespect'

Addressing a public event in the national capital on International Women's Day, PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of showing "gross disrespect" towards the President during her recent visit to attend a Santhal tribal cultural programme in West Bengal. "Today, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated gross disrespect towards the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu," PM Modi said.

He noted that President Murmu had travelled to the state to attend a celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition and said the event held deep significance for both the President and the community. "The TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event... The government's actions resulted in mismanagement and constituted an affront to the President, the Constitution and the noble tradition of democracy in our country," the Prime Minister added.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at Accusations

Murmu, India's first tribal President, had earlier expressed disappointment over arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference held during her visit. Responding hours later, Banerjee dismissed the accusations and insisted that the event was organised by a private organisation, not the West Bengal government.

"You said that we didn't honour her? Our Mayor was present there. I was at the dharna; how could I have left it? I am fighting for the people and their voting rights," Banerjee said while addressing her ongoing protest in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister also blamed logistical issues on agencies outside the state government's control. "The venue falls under the Airport Authority of India. The green room was set up by the organisers. If anything has gone wrong, it is their failure. So, don't blame us," she said. Banerjee further claimed that the state government had already warned that the private organisation might not have the capacity to organise an event involving the President. "Despite highlighting that the organisation may not be able to hold the programme properly, the Hon'ble President accepted the invitation. It was their prerogative, not ours," she added.

War of Words Escalates

The dispute escalated further after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticised President Murmu, accusing her of "parroting" the Bharatiya Janata Party's line ahead of elections. "Madam President, you came to Bengal not for a programme organised by the state government but for a private event. We respect your chair, but do not think you can abuse your office to make untrue allegations about our state," Moitra said in a video posted on social media. "When tribal women were raped and paraded in Manipur or when tribal people were humiliated in Madhya Pradesh, you said nothing. Today you come to Bengal parroting what the BJP says weeks before an election," Moitra said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also pushed back at BJP criticism, saying the party should not lecture others on protocol. "The President was not invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration or the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They should not lecture us on how to respect others," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP sharply criticised the TMC government, calling the alleged lapses a serious insult to the country's highest constitutional office. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded strict action against officials responsible for protocol arrangements. "It is an insult to women, the tribal community and the Constitution. Strict action should be taken against officers responsible for this lapse," he said.

Wider Political Reactions

Several Union ministers also condemned the incident. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the development reflected a disturbing disregard for constitutional values. "The humiliation of the President is not merely a breach of decorum but an affront to the dignity of India's democratic institutions," Gadkari wrote on X. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called the incident an "unprecedented attack" on the dignity of the President's office. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said any lapse in protocol during the President's visit was "unfortunate" and stressed that the dignity of the office must always be upheld.

The controversy also triggered responses from other political leaders across the spectrum. Congress leader Udit Raj accused the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing out that President Murmu was not asked to inaugurate the new Parliament building. "When the new Parliament House was inaugurated, the President should have done it, but that opportunity was not given to an Adivasi President," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the entire establishment was targeting West Bengal. "People of West Bengal vs BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media... When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger," he wrote on X.

Centre Seeks Report Amidst Political Battle

Amid the escalating political battle, the Union government has sought a detailed explanation from the West Bengal administration regarding the alleged protocol lapses. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has asked the state's Chief Secretary to submit a report by Sunday evening on issues including the change of venue for the conference, logistical arrangements and the failure to follow established protocol for receiving the President.

With both the BJP and TMC digging in their heels and elections approaching in the state, the controversy around President Murmu's visit has quickly turned into another high-stakes political confrontation in West Bengal.