Union Minister JP Nadda celebrated Holi, extending greetings and calling for a commitment to build a 'developed and self-reliant India'. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also called for peace, saying the festival teaches us to end grievances.

On the occasion of Holi, Union Minister JP Nadda extended his greetings to the nation on Holi, emphasizing a collective commitment to building a "developed and self-reliant India". Celebrating the festival of colours at his residence with BJP supporters today, Nadda prayed for society's prosperity and contribution to the nation's growth.

JP Nadda's Message for a 'Developed India'

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, on my own behalf and on behalf of all my millions of workers, I extend my heartiest greetings to the countrymen. May the festival of Holi bring us all together with renewed enthusiasm and energy to serve society and the nation, and contribute to making the country a developed and self-reliant India under PM Modi's leadership."

He added, "On this day, I pray to God that everyone in society remains prosperous, happy, and contributes harmoniously to the nation's progress."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for Peace

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also called for peace on the occasion of the Holi celebration. Chouhan, while celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal, emphasised that the festival teaches us to enjoy life and not make war.

"The festival of Holi teaches us that the world should forget grievances. May the bombs raining down from the sky end, and may colours rain down from the sky. Colours signify love, joy, unity and harmony. Everyone should get drenched in the colours of joy and not in the stench of gunpowder," he said.

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)