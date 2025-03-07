Shakti Rasoi: A Yogi Govt initiative helping thousands of women achieve financial independence

Read Full Article

The Yogi government’s ‘Shakti Rasoi’ scheme has emerged as a powerful example of women’s empowerment, transforming the lives of countless women across the state. Operated through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), this initiative is not only strengthening women financially but also boosting their confidence and social identity. Across different state districts, the success stories of women running Shakti Rasoi stand as proof of how determination and opportunity can transform lives.

Anushree: From despair to hope

Anushree, who runs Shakti Rasoi at the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation premises, has a story of resilience. The untimely death of her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic plunged her into darkness, leaving her struggling to support her family. Determined to overcome her hardships, she joined an SHG and started making papads and pickles. However, it was Shakti Rasoi that truly changed her life.

Today, she earns ₹12,000 per month, enabling her children to study in one of the city's prestigious schools. Expressing her gratitude, she says, "Shakti Rasoi not only gave me employment but also respect and recognition."

Shweta: From uncertainty to stability

For Shweta Pandey, who runs Shakti Rasoi at the Varanasi Municipal Corporation premises, the scheme became a lifeline. Earlier, her family had no fixed source of income, relying solely on her husband’s irregular earnings. However, after joining Shakti Rasoi, she now earns ₹10,000 per month, bringing financial stability to her household.

Her success also encouraged her husband to start his own business. Shweta proudly shares, "Now, my husband has also started his own business. Due to our hard work, our family's financial condition has significantly improved."

Komal: Journey from hesitation to confidence

The journey was a turning point for Komal, who manages Shakti Rasoi in Ayodhya. Coming from a humble background, she initially hesitated to step out of her home for work. However, with support from SHGs and the Shakti Rasoi initiative, she overcame her fears.

Today, Komal and her team earn ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 monthly, helping her rebuild her home. She proudly says, "With this income, I repaired my house. Today, both my home and my work are symbols of my dignity and self-respect."

Chanda: Giving wings to her daughter's dreams

Chanda, who runs Shakti Rasoi at SUDA Bhawan, is an inspiration to every mother. Her husband, an electrician, supported the family, but their financial situation made higher education for their daughter seem like an unattainable dream. After joining Shakti Rasoi, Chanda now earns ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 per month. She proudly shares,

"This canteen has the highest sales in the entire state. Now, I am saving money for my daughter's coaching. Her dream is my dream, and I am determined to fulfill it."

Yogi government's resolution: Respect for ‘Nari Shakti’

The Yogi government’s Shakti Rasoi Yojana has not only provided women with employment but has also transformed their lives with dignity and self-reliance. More than just a food initiative, Shakti Rasoi is a movement that empowers women, enabling them to shape their own destinies. This initiative once again proves that when women are given opportunities, they can reshape not just their own lives but also the future of society.

