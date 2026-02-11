The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the DDA after the Shahi Idgah Management Committee filed a plea against the installation of a board on disputed land. The court has directed that the status quo be maintained until the next hearing.

Delhi HC Intervenes in Shahi Idgah Land Dispute

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the DDA regarding a petition by the Shahi Idgah Management Committee. The committee stated that the matter is pending before the Waqf Tribunal, yet DDA was proceeding with the board on the land. The Committee prayed to the High Court to prevent the DDA from installing a board on the land.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a notice to DDA and sought a response to the petition. The counsel for DDA opposed the petition, stating that it is not maintainable. The next date is August 12 alongwith other connected matters.

Shahi Idgah Management Committee has moved a petition through advocate Imran Ahmed. He said the bench has directed that the status quo be maintained until the next hearing date. Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh alongwith Imran Ahmed, appeared for the committee. Haji Salman Qureshi, secretary of the management committee, was also present during the hearing.

Committee Cites Pending Tribunal Cases

It was submitted that the land dispute is pending before the Waqf tribunal, despite the DDA installing a board at the Idgah and in the surrounding land. Earlier, a statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai was also installed there.

It was also submitted that two suits are pending in respect of the subject property before the Waqf Tribunal; however, in the absence of the notification under section 83 of the UMEED Act, the suits are not progressing. The tribunal is not working. Therefore, in light of the judgment of 15.09.2025 passed by the Supreme Court and the order of 01.05.2025 passed by this Hon'ble Court, the act of the Respondent is arbitrary and illegal.

Relief Sought by Petitioner

The petitioner committee has sought a direction to DDA not to install or fix any board or any act of a similar nature or any such acts contrary to the Judgment of 15.09.25 by the Supreme Court in/ at any part of the Waqf property comprising Shahi Idgah and appurtenant land, including Idgah Park, situated at Motia Khan, Sadar Bazar. (ANI)