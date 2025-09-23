Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and BJP leaders launched a cleanliness drive under Sewa Pakhwada at 33 locations. Citizens were urged to avoid wall defacement and posters. CM also announced loudspeaker time extensions for Ramlila, Durga Puja until midnight.

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday said that a cleanliness drive was carried out at 33 places across the national capital. He urged the citizens to keep the city clean. "Under the cleanliness campaign, today we are making a small effort at 33 places along with all citizens of Delhi and our sanitation workers to make Delhi beautiful. It should be an integral part of all our lives; every citizen of Delhi should understand this. This is our Delhi, so let us all together keep it clean," Sachdeva told ANI.

The cleanliness drive has been organised under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative. Delhi Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood today participated in a cleanliness drive at Raja Garden, which was organised under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative and said that hundreds of people had volunteered for the same.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday requested the people residing in the national capital not to indulge in defacement of any kind, including wall writing and pasting posters on the walls. Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta appealed to the politicians not to indulge in defacement by pasting posters, especially with her photograph. She urged people to participate in the cleanliness drive and continue the same on other days as well.

"We are running a cleanliness drive on the ring road. Thousands of people have participated in the cleanliness drive. This must be continued. I request that all Delhiites refrain from writing on walls or pasting posters. I request all the politicians not to paste posters, at least not with my photo. Defacement will not be tolerated," Gupta said.

"Cleanliness drive is a continuous process. We need to understand that this is our city and our nation. I can see that there are tobacco packs, water bottles, we throw away plates after a 'bhandara', and there are posters pasted everywhere. All of this is making our city dirty," she added.

The Chief Minister's remarks come as she participated in a cleanliness and tree plantation drive in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi. The cleanliness drive was organised under the ongoing Sewa Pakhwara. Moreover, Gupta said that loudspeakers being used during Ramlila, Durga Puja, and other cultural-religious events in the national capital can now be used until midnight.

The chief minister said the time extension aims to allow Hindu festivals to continue without time restrictions, similar to celebrations in other states.

