Cyclone Akvan is set to make landfall near Gopalpur, Odisha, with wind speeds reaching 90 kmph. Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on high alert, with CM Mohan Charan Majhi monitoring emergency operations to ensure zero casualties.

Severe Cyclone Akvan To Make Landfall Near Odisha Coast On Friday

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The cyclone Akvan is likely to make landfall on Friday at Gopalpur, near Puri in Odisha, as high waves surge in the sea along the Sompeta area of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the landfall process was expected to commence within the next three hours, as the outer rain cloud bands had already entered the land.

Fishermen have suspended fishing operations as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan approaches the coast. According to the Meteorological Department Amaravati, issued at 5:30 am IST on Friday, Cyclonic Storm Akvan was moving north-northwestwards over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at a speed of 23 kmph during the previous six hours. The cyclone was centred over the same region at 2:30 am IST, near latitude 18.3°N and longitude 84.8°E. It was located approximately 70 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 110 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 170 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 200 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha.

The weather department stated that the cyclonic storm was likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by the forenoon of November 20. The system is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday spent more than two and a half hours, from around 11 PM to 1:30 AM, at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office reviewing the evolving situation as the cyclone approached the coast. During the review, the Chief Minister held direct consultations with officials and directed them to ensure that all necessary assistance reached residents while making every effort to achieve the zero-casualty target. He returned to his residence at around 1:35 AM amid rainfall. The pre-landfall impact of Cyclone Akvan began to be felt in Bhubaneswar around 1 AM, with heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.