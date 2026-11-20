BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious allegations against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, accusing her government of compromising judicial independence by appointing party loyalists to the lower courts and amending the Constitution.

Nishikant Dubey Accuses Indira Gandhi of Judicial Interference

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of interfering with the independence of the judiciary, alleging that the Congress government had appointed party workers to lower judicial positions and subsequently amended the Constitution after the Supreme Court struck down the appointments.

In a post on X, Dubey shared the 249th instalment of his series titled 'Congress's Dark Chapter', referring to events of November 20, 1966. Beginning his post with an allegation against the then Prime Minister, Dubey wrote, "On November 20, 1966, Indira Gandhi made the entire country's judiciary her slave."

Explaining his allegation, the BJP MP referred to Articles 233 and 235 of the Constitution, stating that Article 233 laid down the criteria for recruitment to the judiciary, while Article 235 vested the respective High Courts with the authority to transfer district judges and principal district judges. He alleged that the Congress government had violated these constitutional provisions by appointing its party workers to lower courts.

Referring to the Supreme Court's intervention, Dubey claimed that the appointments were found to be unconstitutional and contrary to the rules of judicial conduct. He wrote, "In 1966, the Supreme Court found that the Congress government had appointed its party workers to lower courts, which was unconstitutional and a violation of the rules of judicial conduct."

Dubey further alleged that the judiciary had been turned into an extension of the Congress party and accused state governments of exercising arbitrary control over judicial transfers. Elaborating on this, he wrote, "A Congress party worker had turned the judiciary into a party office. The respective state governments were also making transfers as they pleased."

The BJP MP claimed that the Supreme Court subsequently quashed the appointments. He then alleged that the Congress government responded to the court's decision by bringing the 20th Constitutional Amendment. Describing the development as an attempt by the Gandhi family to overturn the effect of the Supreme Court's order, Dubey wrote, "The Gandhi family hastily amended the Constitution of India itself, in what is known as the 20th Constitutional Amendment."

Turning his attention to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties, Dubey questioned their criticism of the judiciary and asked them to explain the circumstances surrounding the appointments. He wrote, "Today, this question is for @RahulGandhi ji and the opposition parties, who question the transparent, honest, impartial judiciary: How did party workers get jobs in the judiciary as bonded labourers?"

Continuing his criticism, Dubey also questioned the judicial decisions delivered by judges appointed during that period, alleging that they had favoured the Congress. He asked, "How have these very judges kept delivering all sorts of rulings in Congress's favour, from the High Courts to the Supreme Court?"

Concluding his post, the BJP MP raised questions over Parliament's role in the constitutional amendment and invoked the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar. He wrote, "Who committed the sin of overturning a Supreme Court order in Parliament? When did the Gandhi family murder Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution?" Through the series, Dubey has been presenting his criticism of the Congress by referring to historical events and developments that, according to him, reflect the party's political and constitutional record. (ANI)