Several schoolchildren were injured after their van crashed into a divider in Jamshedpur, with police suspecting mechanical failure. In a separate incident, one worker died and two others were feared trapped after a water tank collapsed in Ranchi.

Several school children sustained injuries after their van carrying them crashed into a road divider near the Telco area in Jamshedpur, police said on Friday.

School authorities rushed to the scene upon hearing about the crash. The school principal stated that the public immediately took the children to Tata Hospital. "We were in the assembly when we received the news. We sent five or six teachers. The public had already helped a lot and immediately took the children to Tata Hospital," the school principal told reporters here.

Providing details of the mishap, police officer Sunil Kumar alleged that mechanical failure may have triggered the accident. “The van was carrying schoolchildren. It may have been a brake failure that caused the driver to ram into the divider, but this will be clear after the investigation. The children have been rushed to hospital. Five to seven children are injured," Kumar told reporters here.

Worker Dies in Ranchi Water Tank Collapse

Earlier in September, in a separate incident, one worker died, and two others are feared trapped after a water tank collapsed near Marwari College in Ranchi on Wednesday evening. Rescue teams carried out an operation to clear the debris and search for the workers feared trapped under the rubble. One body was recovered from the site.

BJP MLA CP Singh, who reached the spot after being informed about the incident, said that five workers were working at the site when the water tank collapsed and questioned whether safety standards had been followed. "Ten minutes ago, when I was at Guru Nanak School for an event, someone called me up and informed me about the incident. I left the event and came here directly. I came to know that five workers were working here and one of them has died. This is unfortunate. Were the safety standards violated?" Singh said.

He urged the government to provide compensation to the family of the deceased and demanded action against the contractor. "The government should provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. The contractor should be taken to task. It should be ensured that such incidents do not recur," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)