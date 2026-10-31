Two mechanised boats collided at Assam's Bahari Ghat, leaving several passengers injured. Reports indicate a lack of life jackets on both vessels, sparking concerns over water safety norms in the region after the incident on the Brahmaputra.

Boat Collision on Brahmaputra River

Two mechanised passenger boats carrying over 100 passengers collided at Bahari Ghat on the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Barpeta district, leaving several people injured. According to preliminary information, one passenger boat was arriving at Bahari Ghat from the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, while another was stationed at the ghat, boarding passengers. The incoming boat reportedly lost control while approaching the ghat and rammed into the stationary vessel, triggering panic among passengers.

Medical Response and Safety Concerns

Several passengers sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to Chenga Model Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, allegations have emerged that neither of the two mechanised boats was equipped with life jackets, raising serious concerns over passenger safety and compliance with water transport safety norms. The two boats reportedly left Bahari Ghat shortly after the incident. Further details regarding the exact number of injured passengers and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. (ANI)

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