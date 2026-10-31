Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as the new Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Known for supporting indigenous defense projects, he aims to further the Aatmanirbharta initiative in the Indian Air Force.

Leadership Transition in the Indian Air Force

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Outgoing Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi ahead of handing over command to Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will take over as the new Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday (October 31), succeeding Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who is superannuating after a 25-month tenure.

Outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has already received three official farewells, including one hosted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. His final farewell, marked by a ceremonial guard of honour, is scheduled for Saturday (October 31), his last day in office.

Profile and Career of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit

Air Marshal Dixit, who has been widely associated with efforts to promote indigenous platforms, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and other indigenous aircraft projects in the IAF, is expected to further strengthen the government's Aatmanirbharta initiative in the defence sector.

Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Air Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College. He has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flying experience.

Operational Expertise and Military Honours

According to the Ministry of Defence, he has held several significant operational and staff appointments during his career. As Commanding Officer, he re-equipped No. 9 Squadron with Mirage-2000 aircraft. He subsequently commanded a frontline fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector. He also served as Air Defence Commander of the Southern Air Command and held key appointments at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), including Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans).

In recognition of his distinguished service to the nation, Air Marshal Dixit has been conferred several military honours, including the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026. (ANI)

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