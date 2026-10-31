A Mathura POCSO court sentenced Shyam Bihari to life imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a minor. The CBI investigation confirmed charges including aggravated sexual assault, child pornography, and possession of exploitation material.

Mathura POCSO Court Convicts Shyam Bihari

A Special POCSO Court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has sentenced accused Shyam Bihari to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.43 lakh for offences involving the sexual abuse of a minor girl, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a post on X on Saturday. According to a CBI press release, the court of the Special Judge, POCSO Act, Mathura, convicted the accused on October 30 for various offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The offences included rape, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, use of a child for pornographic purposes and storage of child sexual abuse material.

CBI Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Case Background and Trial

The CBI registered the case on June 17, 2025, against Shyam Bihari over allegations of collection, transmission and publication of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitative Material (CSAEM) in electronic form. During the investigation, the agency found that the accused had also committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault against a minor girl. The CBI traced the victim and conducted the investigation while prioritising her safety, dignity and emotional well-being. The agency provided counselling support to the victim and coordinated with forensic experts, medical professionals dealing with child sexual abuse cases and child protection authorities. It also took special care to ensure the proper collection, handling and preservation of digital evidence.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on August 14, 2025. The trial court framed charges on October 16, 2025. Following the trial, the court held Shyam Bihari guilty of various offences, including aggravated penetrative sexual assault against a minor girl, sexual abuse, use of a child for pornographic purposes and possession of CSAEM, punishable under the POCSO Act, 2012, the IPC and the IT Act, 2000. The CBI stated that it remains committed to investigating and prosecuting offences involving child sexual abuse and exploitation, and accords high priority to such cases with due regard to the safety, rights and dignity of children. (ANI)