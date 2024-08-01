Heavy rain devastates Delhi-NCR: 5 dead, schools closed, roads submerged (WATCH)

The torrential rainfall also disrupted air travel, with ten flights scheduled to land at Delhi airport being diverted. Eight flights were redirected to Jaipur and two to Lucknow. IndiGo Airlines reported ongoing delays in departures and arrivals, which are expected to persist through the morning.

A heavy downpour lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday (July 31) evening, causing severe waterlogging and massive traffic disruptions, leaving citizens stranded for hours. Tragically, the relentless rain led to the deaths of five individuals—two in Delhi and three in Gurugram. In Delhi, a woman and her child drowned after slipping into a waterlogged drain, while in Gurugram, three people were electrocuted upon coming into contact with a high-tension wire during the rain.

The torrential rainfall also disrupted air travel, with ten flights scheduled to land at Delhi airport being diverted. Eight flights were redirected to Jaipur and two to Lucknow. IndiGo Airlines reported ongoing delays in departures and arrivals, which are expected to persist through the morning.

Taking to X, IndiGo airlines said, "We want to keep you informed that our departures and arrivals are still experiencing delays, which may continue through the morning. We understand that waiting through the night can be bothersome and inconvenient, and we sincerely regret the discomfort this may cause."

In response to the severe weather, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of schools in the national capital on Thursday (August 1).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, forecasting no immediate relief from the heavy rains. The latest IMD bulletin predicts continued heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi until August 5.

The Safdarjung weather station, Delhi's primary meteorological observatory, recorded 79.2 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm. Other areas also saw significant rainfall, with Mayur Vihar recording 119 mm, Pusa 66.5 mm, Delhi University 77.5 mm, and the Palam observatory 43.7 mm.

Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius during the day.

In a tragic incident in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi, Tanuja, 22, and her three-year-old son drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain while returning from a weekly market. The drain, which was under construction, was 15 feet deep and six feet wide. The police have recovered the bodies and are taking further legal action.

