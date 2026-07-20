The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raised the NEET paper leak issue. Kharge cited ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned over the NEET row and other issues.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

After the House assembled, Kharge sought to raise the issue, saying it concerned the future of lakhs of students and referring to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," he said in the House. Following his remarks, Rajya Sabha Speaker CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon. The adjournment came amid Opposition demands for a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the student protests.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Sloganeering

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is also adjourned till 12 noon on Monday, shortly after the House assembled for the first day of the Monsoon Session, amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Several Opposition leaders had demanded that the government allow discussions on the NEET controversy.

Delhi Police Denies Use of Force on Protesters

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday rejected reports circulating on social media alleging the use of force against protesters at Jantar Mantar. In a statement posted on X, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally."

The police appealed to the public "not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings" and said elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI)