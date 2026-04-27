A seven-year-old child died and 18 others were hospitalised after consuming golgappa and chaat from a cart vendor in Jharkhand’s Giridih district. Police confirmed food poisoning and launched a search for the absconding seller.

A tragic case of food poisoning in Jharkhand’s Giridih district has left one child dead and 18 others hospitalised after consuming golgappa and chaat sold by a cart vendor. The incident occurred in Leda Bajto village under Mufassil police station limits on Sunday, according to police officials.

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Sadar sub-divisional police officer Jeetwahan Oraon confirmed the details. “A seven-year-old child died, and 18 others are undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital after they suffered food poisoning,” he said.

How The Incident Unfolded

Police reported that the vendor had visited the village on Saturday evening. Many residents consumed the food items, but by late night several began falling ill. By Sunday morning, more than 20 people, including women and children, were rushed to Sadar hospital for treatment.

The civil surgeon at the hospital confirmed that the patients were suffering from food poisoning. While one child succumbed, the condition of the other patients is said to be stable.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The cart vendor, who sold the contaminated golgappa and chaat, is currently absconding. Police teams are searching for him as part of the probe.

The case has raised concerns about food safety standards in rural areas, where street vendors often operate without regulation.