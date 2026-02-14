PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Prime Minister's Office, renamed 'Seva Teerth'. Union Minister Nityanand Rai praises the move. The first decisions from the new office include the PM RAHAT scheme and an increased target for Lakhpati Didis.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday expressed optimism over the inauguration of the new office of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, 'Seva Teerth.' Speaking to the media, the Union Minister reflected on the Prime Minister's efforts to advance the service and growth of the nation and its citizens.

"... PM's office is filled with a lot of emotions and respect.. PM Modi believes that whatever work we do for the country's people is service...," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the new Prime Minister's Office to the nation, now renamed 'Seva Teerth'.

First Decisions Reflect Spirit of Seva

In its very first set of decisions after shifting to Seva Teerth, PM Modi signed important files relating to decisions that reflect the spirit of Seva. These decisions touch every section of society: farmers, women, youth, and vulnerable citizens.

PM RAHAT Scheme for Accident Victims

The Prime Minister has approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme. Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to a lack of immediate medical help.

New Target for Lakhpati Didis

The government has crossed the landmark of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline. PM Modi has now set a new, ambitious target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration.

A Milestone in Administrative Governance

The unveiling of the Seva Teerth building complex marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a release said.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments.

The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. (ANI)