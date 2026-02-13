PM Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan in Delhi, calling them a new beginning in India's development journey. He said the buildings fulfill citizen aspirations and are a vital step in shedding the colonial mindset for a Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 and 2 in the national capital and said these buildings have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that a new history is being made and the day has become a witness to a new beginning in India's development journey. He said that as the country moves towards a Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of a colonial mindset.

The Prime Minister emphasized that in the scriptures, Vijaya Ekadashi has held great significance, as the resolve taken on this day always leads to victory. He said that with the resolve of a developed India, all are entering the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan. He underlined that the divine blessings for victory in this goal are with them. He extended congratulations to everyone, including the PMO team, the Cabinet Secretariat, and employees of various departments, on Seva Teerth and the new buildings. He expressed gratitude to all engineers and worker colleagues associated with their construction.

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

A Move from Colonial Symbols to National Aspirations

Highlighting that after Independence, many important decisions and policies for the nation were made from buildings such as South Block and North Block, the Prime Minister remarked that these structures, however, were built as symbols of the British Empire, intended to keep India chained in slavery for centuries. PM Modi recalled that Kolkata once served as the capital of the country, but during the 1905 Bengal Partition, it had become a strong center of anti-British movements. Therefore, in 1911, the British shifted the capital from Kolkata to Delhi. He noted that subsequently, keeping in mind the needs and mindset of colonial rule, the construction of North Block and South Block began.

The Prime Minister pointed out that when the buildings on Raisina Hills were inaugurated, the then Viceroy had said that the new structures were built in accordance with the wishes of the British monarch, meaning they were a medium to impose the thinking of Britain's king on the soil of enslaved India. He emphasized that Raisina Hills was chosen so that these buildings would stand above all others, allowing none to be equal. He contrasted this with the new Seva Teerth complex, which is not on a hill but more connected to the ground.

Underlining that while South Block and North Block were constructed to implement the colonial mindset, the Prime Minister exclaimed that today, Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan have been built to fulfill the aspirations of the people of India. He stressed that the decisions taken here will not reflect the thinking of any monarch but will serve as the foundation to advance the expectations of 140 crore citizens. With this spirit, the Prime Minister dedicated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan to the people of India.

Addressing Inefficiencies and Future-Proofing Governance

The Prime Minister remarked that the first quarter of the 21st century has now been completed, and it is essential that the vision of a developed India is reflected not only in policies and schemes but also in workplaces and buildings. He emphasized that the places from where the nation is governed must be effective and inspiring, impressive and motivating. He highlighted that with new technologies rapidly emerging, the old buildings were proving inadequate for expanding facilities and adopting new tools.

PM Modi pointed out that South Block and North Block faced space constraints and limited amenities, and being nearly a hundred years old, they were deteriorating from within, along with several other challenges. The Prime Minister stated that it is important to continuously inform the nation about these challenges, noting that even decades after Independence, numerous ministries of the Government of India were functioning from more than 50 different locations in Delhi. He underlined that every year, Rs 1,500 crore was being spent on rent for these ministry buildings, while daily logistics costs were incurred for 8,000 to 10,000 employees moving between offices. He stressed that with the construction of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, these expenses will reduce and employees' time will be saved.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that amidst this change, memories of years spent in the old buildings will remain, as many important decisions were taken there, giving new direction to the nation and initiating reforms. He affirmed that those premises are an immortal part of India's history. Therefore, Prime Minister announced the decision to dedicate the old building as a museum for the nation, making it part of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. He underlined that the building will serve as a center of inspiration for future generations, and when young people visit, the historical legacy will guide them.

Shedding the Colonial Mindset Across the Capital

The Prime Minister emphasized that in the journey of a developed India, it is vital to move forward free from the colonial mindset. He remarked that unfortunately, even after Independence, symbols of colonial rule continued to be carried. He pointed out that the Prime Minister's residence was once called Race Course Road, the Vice President had no designated residence, and the road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan was called Rajpath in a democracy. He highlighted that independent India had no memorial for soldiers who sacrificed their lives, nor for police personnel who laid down their lives. Shri Modi underlined that the capital of a free nation remained deeply entangled in colonial mentality, with Delhi's buildings, public places, and historical sites filled with such symbols.

The Prime Minister stated that time never remains the same, and in 2014 the country resolved that the colonial mindset would no longer continue. He recalled that Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, which was not merely a change of name but an effort to transform the attitude of power into a spirit of service. The Prime Minister stressed that behind these decisions lay a deep sentiment and vision, connecting India's present, past, and future with national pride. He explained that the place once known as Rajpath lacked adequate facilities and arrangements for common citizens, and was redeveloped as Kartavya Path, which today has become a vibrant public space for families, children, and citizens. He highlighted that in this very complex, a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been installed, ensuring that the capital now honors great heroes and inspires the new generation. Shri Modi added that changes were also made in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, with Mughal Gardens renamed Amrit Udyan.

PM Modi remarked that when the new Parliament building was constructed, the old building was not forgotten but given a new identity as 'Samvidhan Sadan.' He noted that when ministries were brought together in one complex, the buildings were named 'Kartavya Bhavan.' He underlined that these initiatives of renaming are not mere changes of words, but reflect a consistent ideological thread--an independent India with its own identity, free from colonial imprints.

'Seva Teerth': The Embodiment of Service

The Prime Minister remarked that the new Prime Minister's Office has been named Seva Teerth, underscoring that the spirit of service is the soul of India and its true identity. He recalled the words of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhans Ji, who said that serving humanity with the knowledge of Shiva is not merely a spiritual thought but a philosophy of nation-building. He emphasized that this building will constantly remind everyone that governance means service and responsibility means dedication. Highlighting the scriptural teaching, "Seva Paramo Dharmah," meaning service is the highest duty, Shri Modi affirmed that this is the vision of the Prime Minister's Office and the government. He stated that Seva Teerth is not just a name but a resolve--a sacred place through service to citizens, a site to carry the pledge of service to fulfillment. He explained that the meaning of Teerth as one which has the capacity to liberate and help achieve goals, and today India too has the goals of becoming a developed nation, achieving self-reliance, freeing millions from poverty, and liberating the country from the colonial mindset, all of which will be accomplished through the power of service.

The Prime Minister highlighted that as India rides the Reform Express, writing a new chapter in international relations, opening new doors through trade agreements, and moving rapidly towards saturation targets, the new pace of work and renewed confidence in Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavans will play a major role in achieving national goals. Underlining that Indian culture teaches that before every auspicious work there must be a resolve for welfare, guided by noble thoughts flowing from all directions, PM Modi stressed that this should be the soul of the building, as in India's great democracy, the thoughts of the people are the true strength, their dreams the real capital, their expectations the priority, and their aspirations the guiding light. He stated that there must be no wall and no distance between these sentiments and the building, as policies become alive only when the dreams of the people are understood, and decisions become effective only when their aspirations are felt.

A Call for 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' in Governance

The Prime Minister noted that in the past eleven years, a new model of governance has emerged, where the citizen is at the center of decision-making. He emphasized that "Nagrik Devo Bhava" is not just a phrase but the working culture, which must be embraced as officials enter these new buildings. The Prime Minister declared that every decision taken in Seva Teerth, every file moved, and every moment spent must be dedicated to improving the lives of 140 crore citizens. He urged every officer, employee, and karmayogi to pause whenever they step into the building and ask themselves whether their work that day will make the lives of millions of citizens easier, stressing that this self-reflection will become the greatest strength of this place. Emphasising that we have come not to display authority but to fulfill responsibility, Shri Modi said when governance is driven by the spirit of service, the results are extraordinary. He highlighted that this is how 25 crore people have risen out of poverty and how the economy has gained new momentum.

The Prime Minister underlined that Developed India 2047 is not merely a goal but India's pledge before the world, and therefore every policy and decision made here must be inspired by the continuous spirit of service. He remarked that one day, when officials retire or move on from this building, they will look back and recall their days here, finding solace in knowing that every moment in Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan was dedicated to serving citizens and every decision was taken in the national interest, which will be their greatest achievement and personal capital, filling their lives with pride.

The Supreme Spirit of 'Kartavya' (Duty)

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's belief that the foundation of duty builds the grand edifice of rights, the Prime Minister remarked that when duty is performed, even the greatest challenges can be confronted and resolved. He stressed that this is why the framers of the Constitution placed strong emphasis on duty, reminding that the dreams of crores of citizens rest on this foundation. Shri Modi elaborated that duty is the beginning, the lifeblood of a living nation, bound by compassion and diligence, the hope of resolutions, the pinnacle of effort, the solution to every problem, the trust of a developed India. He declared that duty is equality, duty is affection, duty is universal and all-encompassing, woven into the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." He described duty as the sentiment of dedication to the nation, the willpower that lights every life, the joy of self-reliant India, the guarantee of a bright future for coming generations, the flagbearer of Mother India's energy, and the awakened path of "Nagrik Devo Bhava." He urged that with this supreme spirit of duty, all must enter Seva Teerth and the newly built complexes.

Shaping the Direction of Viksit Bharat 2047

Emphasising that India is advancing rapidly towards new heights and a new era, the Prime Minister remarked that in the coming years, the nation's identity will not be defined only by its economy but by the quality of governance, the clarity of policies, and the dedication of karmayogis. He stressed that every decision taken in Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan will not be just a file's approval but will shape the direction of Developed India 2047. PM Modi reminded that 2047 is not just a date but the timeline of 140 crore dreams, where every institution, every officer, every employee, and every karmayogi is significant.

The Prime Minister expressed his vision that Seva Teerth should become a symbol of sensitive governance and a role model of citizen-centric administration, a place where service is visible instead of power, commitment instead of position, responsibility instead of authority. He affirmed his confidence that this resolve will write history and the collective effort will guide generations. He recalled his words from the Red Fort that "this is the time, the right time," urging everyone to use every moment in the spirit of Nation First, so that future centuries will say this was the time when India redefined its destiny and took the first step towards a thousand years of bright future. With this conviction, he concluded by extending his best wishes once again to all.

Future-Ready Infrastructure for a New India

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled the name of the building complex Seva Teerth. He, thereafter formally inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2. For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavans feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities, a release said. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being, it said. Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes. (ANI)