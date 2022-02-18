  • Facebook
    Setback for Yogi government, SC orders refund of crores recovered from anti-CAA protestors

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    The Supreme Court instructed the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday to refund crores of rupees collected from anti-CAA demonstrators in light of 2019 proceedings. The Yogi Adityanath-led administration informed the Supreme Court that on February 13 and 14, it dropped 274 recovery letters issued against anti-CAA activists for property destruction.

    A panel of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant ruled that the state government must repay the total sum seized from the accused demonstrators as a result of the 2019 proceedings.

