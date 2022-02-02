  • Facebook
    Umar Khalid planned 2020 Delhi riots, called government anti-muslim, special prosecutor tells court

    A Delhi court on Wednesday heard the prosecution's contention that Delhi riots of 2020 were a pre-planned conspiracy

    A Delhi court on Wednesday heard the prosecution's contention that Delhi riots of 2020 were a pre-planned conspiracy, allegedly, carried out at the behest of Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Badhwar and others.

    When Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad opened his arguments for the day, he pointed to a meeting that took place at 'Chand Bagh' on January 15-16 and that there are statements under section 164, Code of Criminal Procedure (before the magistrate) where the accused have deposed, 'dande, patthar, laal mirch, tezaab ikkathey kiye gaye' (canes, red chilli, acid and stones were collected). 

    During his four-hour long arguments before a Karkardooma District Court Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, the Special Public Prosecutor produced his WhatsApp chats, claiming that Umar Khalid mentioned spilling blood in one of his meetings on January 23. In this regard, the prosecutor also referred to the witness's statement. He highlighted the gravity of the issue and claimed that Khalid played a key role in the pre-planned conspiracy of Delhi riots in January 2020.

    The Prosecutor, citing WhatsApp chats, highlighted that there was pre-planned mobilization at behest of the organisers of the 'protests' in order to perpetuate violence and that this was evident from not only the statement recorded under section 164 by various witnesses, but also by the CCTV footage which showed that there are heavy mobilization of people in the Chand Bagh area lanes. CCTV footage filed in the Chargesheet and supplementary charge sheet pointed to the said, pre-mediated and large-scale mobilization, he said.

    Further, the Prosecutor told the court that Umar Khalid had told an individual named 'Gul', 'Sarkar musalmano ke khilaaf hai, bhashan se kaam nahi chalega, khoon bahana padega (the government is against Muslims; speeches alone will not work, bloodshed will be needed)."

    The Special Public Prosecutor contended that an individual named Owais was the only man on the WhatsApp group who was against the violence. The lawyer displayed his screenshot and said Owais asked why people were given chilli powder to attack the police.

    Anas Tanveer, a lawyer, agreed with Owais as he questioned, "What are you doing digging our grave?" Another person asked on WhatsApp, "Why is this battle divided between Hindustan and Muslims?" Rahul Roy, the other member, said these are strategic shifts. A source revealed both men and women were given wooden rods and stones. This, according to the prosecutor, confirmed the big conspiracy. 

    The lawyer told the court that the WhatsApp chats between Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and others reveal their readiness to force violence. The lawyer read the statement made by another witness named William. It was reported that ten buses were arranged and mobilized 250 women and children to take them to Jantar Mantar. William said he met Umar Khalid there. Khalid told him there are many Bangladeshis in Jahangirpuri. The mob was gathered by Devangana Kalita, Safura Jargar, and others, the lawyer said, adding that Bhim Army was also invited to participate in the demonstration.

    During the hearing, CCTV footage and other evidence were shown. Amit Prasad, a senior advocate, will also testify on Thursday in the case. The case will be heard again at 11 am.

    In February 2020, in Delhi, riots broke out in the peaceful protest against the central government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Citizenship Register (NRC). Nearly fifty people were killed. In this case, the Delhi Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid. Police reported on February 8, Umar Khalid called a meeting and plotted riots. He is also accused of delivering incendiary speeches and inciting riots in other states.

