Setback for WB Govt: Calcutta HC division bench allows BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

Shortly after being prevented by police authorities from visiting Sandeshkhali on Tuesday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court allowed Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, to visit the violence-hit village. The village has been embroiled in protests regarding allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some ruling TMC leaders.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam presided over the division bench, which declined to intervene in a single bench order allowing Adhikari and another BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.

Challenging Monday's order by Justice Kausik Chanda, the West Bengal government appealed before the division bench.

The division bench, which also included Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, instructed the BJP leader to ensure that no supporters or individuals affiliated with the party accompany them, apart from the security personnel assigned to them.

Earlier today, Suvendu Adhikari was stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. The BJP MLA from Nandigram, accompanied by party supporters, organized a sit-in at Dhamakhali to protest against the state government's actions. This marked the third instance in the past eight days that Adhikari had been prevented from visiting the turbulent area.

Numerous women in Sandeshkhali leveled accusations against Trinamool Congress figure Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters, alleging "land-grab and sexual assault" under duress. Shajahan has remained elusive since a group, purportedly linked to him, assaulted Enforcement Directorate officials during a search of his premises related to a ration scam on January 5.