RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in Nagpur, defined service as a duty, not a favor, that purifies the mind by rising above self-interest. He contrasted this with service driven by politics, personal gain, or fear, which he called unsustainable.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat deliberated that 'service' should not be seen as a favour but as a duty, emphasising that selfless service helps purify the human mind. Speaking at the inauguration of the Gangadharrao Fadnavis Memorial Diagnostic Centre here, an initiative named after CM Devendra Fadnavis' late father, Bhagwat, elaborated on the deeper meaning of service, stating that it involves rising above self-interest and working for others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We have a different concept of the word 'service'. Service isn't a favour; it's a duty. When we serve, we purify ourselves, as the human mind is naturally filled with various vices, both good and bad. Service purifies the mind, as it involves forgetting oneself and serving others. This is called service," the RSS chief said on Sunday.

Motivations Behind Service Questioned

Bhagwat also drew attention to the varying motivations behind acts of service, cautioning against practices driven by personal gain or temporary interests. "Sometimes, we see a large number of people serving. We assume there's an election nearby, prompting many to join in. But how many of them are still seen after the election, or even after winning? Self-interest is also a motivation behind service. It's not necessarily for the benefit of others, nor is it sustainable, because once their selfish desires are fulfilled, people abandon their work. Fear is also a factor behind service. Such service exists, and service is also performed out of compulsion," he added.

'View Sangh from a Humanistic Angle'

Earlier, the RSS chief urged that the 'Sangh' should be viewed from a humanistic angle rather than a political one for better understanding. "Don't view the Sangh from a political angle, but rather from a humanistic approach to understand it better. The Sangh is an integral part of the process of uplifting Sanatan Dharma," he stated while visiting the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Vadtal. (ANI)