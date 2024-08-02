Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    September to witness more landslides & floods? IMD issues warning around La Nina-triggered rains

    The IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall for August and September, due to potential La Niña conditions. While August might see a temporary lull in monsoon activity, it won't affect overall rainfall significantly. September's La Niña-induced rains could increase urban flooding, inundation in low-lying areas, and landslides in hilly regions.
     

    September to witness more landslides & floods? IMD issues warning around La Nina-triggered rains anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the latter half of the monsoon season (August-September) will likely experience above-normal rainfall due to the potential formation of La Nina conditions by the end of this month. Although August may witness a brief pause in monsoon activity mid-month, it won't significantly impact the overall rainfall during these two crucial months for Kharif sowing and crop growth. However, the La Nina-induced rains in September may lead to increased instances of urban flooding, low-lying area inundation, and landslides in hilly regions.

    Heavy rain devastates Delhi-NCR: 5 dead, schools closed, roads submerged (WATCH)

    La Nina, a cyclical phenomenon characterized by cooler ocean temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, typically bodes well for India's monsoon rainfall. However, despite this favorable condition, some regions in the country may still receive deficient rainfall, similar to the eight states that experienced below-normal rainfall in July.

    According to IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, "During the second half of the monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country, except many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra & Kutch, and some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely."

    Despite an 11% shortfall in monsoon rainfall in June, farming activities in various parts of the country continued uninterrupted, thanks to groundwater-based irrigation. Although rainfall distribution was uneven, July ultimately ended with a 9% surplus, enabling farmers to expand cultivation in rain-dependent areas. As a result, the total area under cultivation reached 812 lakh hectares by last Friday, marking an increase of 18 lakh hectares compared to the same period last year.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4

    8 Indians serving in Russian Army have died, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine gcw

    8 Indians serving in Russian Army have died, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine

    Delhi IAS Coaching Centre death: Court grants bail to SUV driver blamed for tragedy gcw

    Delhi IAS Coaching Centre death: Court grants bail to SUV driver blamed for tragedy

    I feel how I felt after my father died Rahul Gandhi after visiting Wayanad landslide sites WATCH vkp

    'I feel how I felt after my father died': Rahul Gandhi after visiting Wayanad landslide sites (WATCH)

    leave lebanon India issues advisory to its nationals over potential threats after Israel attacks anr

    ‘Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’ after Israel attacks

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by remote bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report snt

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report

    What is a Pika? 7 things to know about this small mountain mammal ATG

    What is a Pika? 7 things to know about this small mountain mammal

    Numerology Prediction for August 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 2, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 2, 2024 - Busy day for Taurus, good day for Cancer, Sagittarius & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 2, 2024 - Busy day for Taurus, good day for Cancer, Sagittarius & more

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon