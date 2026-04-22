DMK's Senthil Balaji denies cash-for-votes allegations in Coimbatore South, vowing a win. The claims were made by AIADMK's Amman Arjunan, who filed a complaint alleging electoral malpractice by the DMK candidate.

Senthil Balaji, DMK candidate from Coimbatore South constituency, on Tuesday dismissed allegations of cash distribution for votes, asserting his commitment to a free and fair election process. Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Balaji said, "If found, give a complaint to the Election Officer. We want a free and fair election, and we will win all 10 seats in Coimbatore district. We will win this South constituency with a huge margin."

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AIADMK alleges electoral malpractice

On April 13, AIADMK's Coimbatore South candidate Amman Arjunan raised serious allegations of electoral malpractice in his constituency. He has alleged that people have been "confined in makeshift enclosures", with their right to vote independently being infringed upon. The AIADMK candidate filed a complaint against DMK's Senthil Balaji with the District Collector and District Election Officer Pavan Kumar. He told ANI that such practices were taking place not only in Coimbatore South but also in Coimbatore North and in other constituencies where DMK candidates are contesting.

Balaji hits back at Annamalai over 'Rafale watch'

Responding to remarks by K. Annamalai that he would face a major setback after the 23rd, Balaji said Annamalai had "no moral right" to make such claims. Taking a dig at the "Rafale watch" controversy, he said, "He has no moral right to ask or say this. When I asked for a copy of the bill for the Rafale watch he purchased, he could not even show a small piece of paper. He always says he is a farmer with four goats. Then how did he make thousands of crores and assets within a short span? Did he make such huge assets from breeding goats?" The "Rafale watch" controversy relates to a luxury wristwatch worn by K. Annamalai, which became a subject of political debate in late 2022 and early 2023.

On reports of a large number of people from Karur staying in Coimbatore to support his campaign, Balaji said it was part of the normal electoral process. "It is common for people from other regions to campaign for me. It becomes a violation only if they stay after the campaign time is over," he added.

The battle for Coimbatore South

V. Senthil Balaji has moved from Karur to the seat with DMK, portraying it as a positive that will influence other seats in Coimbatore. Senthil Balaji has won all five elections he has contested so far and is looking for his sixth victory. He defeated AIADMK's MR Vijayabhaskar in Karur.

AIADMK has fielded Amman K Arjunan against him in Coimbatore South. Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's V Senthil Kumar is also in the fray. Locals said that the support drawn by the TVK candidate will damage the prospects of both DMK and AIADMK candidates.

Coimbatore South has a diverse demographic landscape as well as a mix of diverse groups, including Naidus, Gounders, Jains, Dalits and Thevars. Beyond its political identity, the constituency is a renowned industrial hub, famed for its expertise in foundries, engineering, and automobile spare parts.

K Arjunan feels he has an edge on the seat as Balaji's moving away from Karur will work to AIADMK's advantage. He claimed that Balaji was afraid of fighting in the Karur district.

Coimbatore South transitioned from an AIADMK stronghold to a base for the BJP. In the 2021 elections, Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) secured a narrow victory, defeating Kamal Haasan of the MNM with 53,209 votes (a margin of 1,728). In 2016, where Amman K. Arjunan (AIADMK) won the seat with a margin of 17,419 votes. Vanathi Srinivasan is now the BJP candidate from Coimbatore North.

Polling for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026. With the silence period now in effect, the fate of the candidates now rests in the hands of the voters.