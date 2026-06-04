A former employee of a Pune tech firm alleges she was harassed by a colleague to convert to Islam. She claims the company forced her to resign when she complained. A police probe is underway and a legal notice has been sent.

A woman formerly employed with a Technology firm has levelled allegations of religious harassment, workplace discrimination and forced resignation against the company, following which a complaint has been submitted to the Hinjawadi Police in Pune and a legal notice has been served on the firm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The allegations were made during a press conference held in Pune by representatives of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, where the former employee detailed her claims regarding incidents that allegedly took place while she was employed at the company's Hinjawadi office.

Allegations of Harassment and Forced Conversion

According to the complainant, a female colleague allegedly pressured her on multiple occasions to convert to Islam and enter into a relationship with a Muslim man. She claimed that the colleague repeatedly made suggestions regarding her personal life and encouraged her to abandon her Hindu faith, stating that doing so would lead to a better lifestyle and opportunities abroad.

The former employee alleged that she objected to such remarks and subsequently restricted her interactions with the colleague to official work-related communication. "The way these people trap women, Hindu women, and then force them, compel them, to either follow their ways or leave their jobs. Due to this forced situation, I had to hold this press conference. I have endured harassment and torture for 10 months. I had to bring this forward, and I also want to create awareness that if women are Hindu, we should at least take some steps for their protection. And this undercover process of religious conversion, the highlights of which we never get to know. We think we are just having a casual talk, while they are trying to trap you and make you accept conversion to Islam. When we talk to the company about these things, the company says these things don't happen in our company, and it's covered up," the complainant alleged.

Company's Alleged Inaction and Forced Resignation

She further claimed that the matter was reported to senior officials within the company. However, according to her, no action was taken on her complaint. Instead, she alleged that a complaint was subsequently filed against her before the company's internal Ombuds Committee.

The complainant also alleged irregularities in the inquiry process, claiming that despite submitting evidence and raising concerns through official channels, her version of events was not given due consideration. In another allegation, the former employee stated that in August 2025, she was called into a Teams meeting with company representatives, during which she was allegedly compelled to submit her resignation. She claimed that the resignation was obtained under pressure and without being provided a fair opportunity to present her case.

Legal Action and Demands

Advocate Vivek Bhosale, representing the former employee, alleged that the resignation was secured in violation of principles of natural justice and labour laws. He said a legal notice has been issued to the company seeking reinstatement of the employee with continuity of service, withdrawal of the resignation and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for alleged mental trauma and reputational harm.

Hindu Outfit Alleges 'Corporate Jihad'

Representatives of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sunil Ghanwat, who accompanied the former employee at the press conference, called for a detailed investigation into the allegations and urged the Maharashtra government to examine the matter. They said the case raises concerns related to workplace safety, religious freedom and grievance redressal mechanisms in corporate institutions.

Sunil Ghanwat, Coordinator for Hindu Janajagruti Samiti for Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh said, " A significant press conference was held at the Pune Press Club today regarding "Corporate Jihad" currently going on in Pune's IT industry. A victim approached the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and shared how she is being harassed. Her colleague told her to accept Islam and compelled her to have physical relations. She has been harassed several times. Our demand is that... it needs to be investigated. The victim needs justice. She was forced out of her job 8-10 months ago, and her harassment wasn't investigated."

Police Launch Probe

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector of Hinjewadi Police Station, Balaji Pandhare, confirmed that the police have received such a complaint and have launched a probe into it.

Balaji Pandhare said, "She has complained that her former female boss used some objectionable words against her. After receiving the complaint, we have started the investigation into it. The female boss, currently posted in Bangalore, has been asked to record her statement to help in the investigation."