CDS Gen Anil Chauhan asserted that a sense of victory cannot be built on dysfunctional systems, emphasizing the need for demonstrated evidence. He called for a sober assessment of India's defence and the need to act independently when required.

'Actual Vijay Lies in Demonstrated Evidence' Addressing the opening session of the JAI Se Vijay seminar in Pune, Gen Chauhan referred to India's success in Operation Sindoor and stressed that "actual vijay lies in demonstrated evidence." He emphasised the need for a "sober assessment" of India's defence system in view of emerging and future challenges. "With respect to the defence forces, victory is not declared by mere rhetoric. As some entities in our neighbourhood have done so, but demonstrated through evidence, like what we showcased during Operation Sindoor. A sense of victory cannot be built on demolished terror infrastructure, damaged runways, crippled airfields, and dysfunctional air defence systems. Such kinds of victories or slogans do not endure. Actual Vijay lies in demonstrated evidence rather than verifiable outcomes...," the CDS said. Evaluating Evolving Security Landscape Highlighting the strategic environment, Gen Chauhan said India's defence posture for the next decade must be shaped by a realistic evaluation of the evolving security landscape. "Why this is important is because currently, India's defence posture for the next decade is required to be shaped by a sober assessment of what lies ahead, what kind of challenges lie ahead. And I believe it's increasingly becoming very competitive, confrontational, combative, fragile, and technologically very disruptive," he added. Emphasis on Strategic Autonomy Earlier, Gen Chauhan observed that assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are becoming unreliable in the rapidly evolving global order, asserting that India must be prepared to act independently when required. He said, "Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are increasingly becoming unreliable. In today's world, it is difficult to define who your friends are, who your allies are, who your enemies are and who your adversaries are. India must therefore be prepared mentally, structurally and materially to act independently when required."The CDS emphasised that partnerships remain valuable but cannot substitute for indigenous capability or freedom of national choice, stressing the need to strengthen domestic capacities to ensure strategic autonomy. The 'JAI Se Vijay' Concept Elaborating on the theme 'JAI Se Vijay', Gen Chauhan said that in modern times, victory cannot rest on rhetoric or symbolic claims but must be grounded in "demonstrated evidence and verifiable outcomes." He cautioned that destruction of infrastructure or damage to airfields alone does not constitute enduring victory.Referring to the Prime Minister's articulation of JAI as an acronym for Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation, the CDS said the concept today signifies freedom from foreign dependency and a colonial mindset. "It is not just victory over an adversary, but equally victory over inertia, prejudices, and institutional comfort," he said.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) 