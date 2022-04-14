Senior Congress leaders arrested after protest demanding Eshwarappa’s removal over contractor death

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister KS Eshwarappa has been accused of corruption that allegedly led to the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil.

Several top Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other party workers were detained on Thursday after police stopped them from marching towards Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in view of protests over the death of a contractor linked to state minister KS Eshwarappa.

Demanding the removal of KS Eshwarappa from the Karnataka government, the Congress leaders continuing their demand for the resignation of the state minister, who has been accused of pushing the contractor to suicide, were first detained and later placed under arrest on the way to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence where they planned to stage a massive agitation.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that “the Constitution is under attack in Karnataka”, questioning why Eshwarappa has not been arrested or asked to resign despite the FIR registered against him.

The police had to resort to the use of force to disperse the demonstrators.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister KS Eshwarappa has been accused of corruption that allegedly led to the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil. Allegations of corruption against Eshwarappa gained steam after Patil was found dead in a lodge.

On Wednesday, the Minister was booked for abetment of suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with Patil’s death, suspected to be a result of poison consumption. The civil contractor had accused Eshwarappa of harassing him for “40 per cent commission” to clear payment of about Rs 4 crore for road projects completed over a year ago. Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has refused to resign.

Prima facie, it seems Patil killed himself. Before his death, Patil allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his friends stating his intention to take his life and blaming Eshwarappa for the extreme step. Patil’s body was taken to his Belagavi home on Thursday after autopsy.

Earlier on Thursday, the family of the contractor performed his last rights. They’ve been seeking justice and demanding action against the minister and his aides.