Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senior Congress leaders arrested after protest demanding Eshwarappa’s removal over contractor death

    Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister KS Eshwarappa has been accused of corruption that allegedly led to the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil.

    Senior Congress leaders arrested after protest demanding Eshwarappa's removal over contractor death-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    Several top Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other party workers were detained on Thursday after police stopped them from marching towards Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in view of protests over the death of a contractor linked to state minister KS Eshwarappa.

    Demanding the removal of KS Eshwarappa from the Karnataka government, the Congress leaders continuing their demand for the resignation of the state minister, who has been accused of pushing the contractor to suicide, were first detained and later placed under arrest on the way to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence where they planned to stage a massive agitation.

    Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that “the Constitution is under attack in Karnataka”, questioning why Eshwarappa has not been arrested or asked to resign despite the FIR registered against him.

    The police had to resort to the use of force to disperse the demonstrators.

    Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister KS Eshwarappa has been accused of corruption that allegedly led to the suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil. Allegations of corruption against Eshwarappa gained steam after Patil was found dead in a lodge.

    On Wednesday, the Minister was booked for abetment of suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with Patil’s death, suspected to be a result of poison consumption.  The civil contractor had accused Eshwarappa of harassing him for “40 per cent commission” to clear payment of about Rs 4 crore for road projects completed over a year ago. Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has refused to resign.

    Prima facie, it seems Patil killed himself. Before his death, Patil allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his friends stating his intention to take his life and blaming Eshwarappa for the extreme step. Patil’s body was taken to his Belagavi home on Thursday after autopsy.

    Earlier on Thursday, the family of the contractor performed his last rights. They’ve been seeking justice and demanding action against the minister and his aides.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India announces Mushtaq Zargar, as terrorist under UAPA, released during IC-814 hijacking - adt

    India announces Mushtaq Zargar, as terrorist under UAPA, released during IC-814 hijacking

    La Nina to prevail; rainfall expected to be mostly uniformly distributed in April: IMD-dnm

    La Nina to prevail; rainfall expected to be mostly uniformly distributed in April: IMD

    PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya buys first visitor ticket gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, buys first visitor ticket

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    Boss is trolling the Bully Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights gcw

    'Boss is trolling the Bully': Social media hails Jaishankar for slamming US over human rights

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League: Pundits slam 'distasteful' Atletico Madrid behaviour in clash against Man City snt

    Champions League: Pundits slam 'distasteful' Atletico Madrid behaviour in clash against Man City

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Neetu Singh mehndi to dance performances all details here drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

    Apple Watch series 8 Here s what might be included in latest version gcw

    Apple Watch series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version

    Who is Pria Beniwal? Check out her engagement pictures with Millind Gaba RBA

    Who is Pria Beniwal? Check out her engagement pictures with Millind Gaba

    India announces Mushtaq Zargar, as terrorist under UAPA, released during IC-814 hijacking - adt

    India announces Mushtaq Zargar, as terrorist under UAPA, released during IC-814 hijacking

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon