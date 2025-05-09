Amul India's latest doodle honors Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi for briefing the public on Operation Sindoor. The doodle depicts the officers against a backdrop of aerial strikes.

Amul India, known for their satirical doodles, has shared its take on the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces destroyed terror hubs in the neighbouring country. The dairy company honored Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, two female officers who accompanied Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in briefing the public on India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in a new ad.

Amul also added their signature blue-haired girl, who was seen saluting the officers against the backdrop of aerial strikes and explosions. The caption said, "#Amul Topical: The India-Pakistan conflict," and it included a clever jab at the neighboring nation.

“Send them Pakking!" Amul remarked, suggesting that they make the enemy forces leave our land. It also adds, “Amul Proudly Indian." The doodle won the hearts of many online, drawing reactions from citizens on the microblogging platform.

This picture follows India's Operation Sindoor, in which the Armed Forces targeted nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir with precision air and ground operations.

Additionally, Pakistan attacked Indian military installations with drones and missiles, but the country's strong defenses defeated them.

Centre empowers Army Chief to call out officers

Amid growing tensions along the northern and western border with Pakistan, the Ministry of Defence has expanded the authority of the Chief of the Army Staff to mobilize the entire Territorial Army (TA) for vital tasks and deployment, a major step that reflects India's increasing military readiness.

The government has authorized the Army Chief to call out all officers and enrolled personnel of the Territorial Army as needed, either for guard duties or for full embodiment to support and supplement the regular armed forces, according to a notification dated May 6, 2025, issued in accordance with Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules, 1948.

This order comes into force at a time when India is facing sustained cross-border provocations, including missile and drone attacks from Pakistan.